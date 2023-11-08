Champion Newspapers Limited
Breaking: Court Grants Former CBN Governor, Emefiele Bail

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele.
Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

An FCT High Court, Maitama, Abuja has granted the former Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, bail, in the ongoing trial between him and the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi granted him bail after listening to all parties in the case, on the fundamental right application by Emefiele against his detention by the anti-graft agency.

Emefiele had been in custody since June 10, 2023, asked the court to let him go on bail, pending the determination of the suit.

More details later

