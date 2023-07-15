Election Tribunal: Gbagi has no criminal evidence against Oborevwori – PDP Spokesperson

…Says alleged multiple Dates of birth resolved by Supreme Court.

Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the just concluded 2023 general elections in Delta State, Olorogun Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe Esq, has said without prejudice, that the issues raised by the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi Esq, at the Election Petitions Tribunal in Asaba, against Elder Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, goes to no issue, an exercise in futility.

Oghenesivbe gave the assurance in a statement on Friday and made available to newsmen in Asaba, saying that the trending testimony of the estranged SDP gubernatorial candidate, who could not win one local government area during the Guber election, has been adjudicated upon by Courts of competent jurisdictions, and in favour of the 3rd Respondent, Elder Oborevwori.

He averred that governor Oborevwori’s age and names is no longer in dispute as decided by the Supreme Court of Nigeria in Ikie vs Oborevwori, noting that Gbagi’s mischievous allegations is likened to the ancient African Folklore, “Takes by Moonlight.”

He further assured that the enviable reputation of the Executive Governor of Delta State, Elder Oborevwori, remained solid and without blemish, pointing out that Gbagi’s claim to have visited Oborevwori in Prison when he was Chairman of the Legal Aid Council, lack evidential substance, and does not disclose that the 3rd defendant was convicted and sentenced by a Court of competent jurisdiction over any offence known to Law.

Oghenesivbe further posited that the age difference between Olorogun Gbagi and Elder Oborevwori is very narrow and insignificant, and therefore does no pass for claims made by Gbagi that Oborevwori was a baby who grew up under his tutelege and supervision, noting that Gbagi was born in 1961 while Oborevwori was born in 1963, an age difference of two years, pointing to show that both of them are of same age-grade within African setting.

“Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, is to a large extent, a political comedian who does not know the right time to quit when ovation is loudest.

“His testimony against His Excellency the Governor of Delta State, Elder Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, JP, at the Election Petitions Tribunal in Asaba, lacks evidential proof, substance and weight, because the issues he raised relating to criminal records and multiple dates of birth has been adjudicated upon in favour of the 3rd defendant in Courts of Competent jurisdictions.

“It is therefore laughable for him to claim in the witness box, things that belong to the dustbin of history, matters that have been dealt with, dead and buried through legitimate legal process and rule of law.

“Oborevwori’s enviable mesmerizing personality, integrity and pedigree is without blemish, and not a Gbagi, who could not win a local government area during the 2023 governorship election can do nothing about it.

“Issues relating to Oborevwori’s dates of birth is closed, dead and buried by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“Deltans know their governor to be a man of substance with enviable street credibility and excessive local content.

“The matter at the Election Petitions Tribunal shall end in praise, and in favour of Elder Sheriff Francis Oborevwori and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,” Oghenesivbe assured, without prejudice.