American superstar makes Glo-sponsored African Voices Changemakers 

African Voices Changemakers this week celebrates the flourishing career of Moroccan-American rapper, M.C French Montana. The 30-minute Cable News Network programme is bankrolled by telecommunications company,Globacom.

Originally named Karim Kharbouch but widely addressed by his stage name, MC French Montana, the November 9, 1984 born hip-hop star so far boasts of 41 platinum singles.

He emigrated with his family to the United States at age 13. His career in hip-hop led him to found Coke Boys Records and its predecessor Cocaine City Records. He signed a joint-venture record deal with Puff Daddy’s Bad Boy Records and Rick Ross’s Maybach Music Group in 2012.

African VoicesChangemakers’ Larry Madowo who was with the multi-platinum selling artiste at his home in Los Angeles followed him to New York where he premiered his new documentary about his life from a struggling immigrant to an accomplishment rapper.

His hit track, “Quarter to Eight” was the first of manycollaborations with Rick Ross who is also a legendary musical artiste. He has either won or been nominated for several awards including the Best Club Banger Award which he won at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2013. Also, in 2016, he was nominated twice in the Best Rap Song Category and in 2017 for the Best Rap Performance at the Grammy Awards.

The programme will be on DSTV Channel 401 on Saturday at 2:00p.m with repeat editions on Sunday at 4.30a.m and 7.30p.m. The edition will again be repeated next week Saturday at 12.30p.m, 4.30a.m and Sunday at 7.30p.m.