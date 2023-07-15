Erosion threatens NYSC orientation camp in Anambra

.Coordinator calls for Soludo’s help

Pamela Eboh, Awka

A devastating erosion is threatening to sack the National Youth Service, NYSC Camp located at Umunya in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This is according to the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mrs Blessing Ekene Iruma revealed during the swearing–in ceremony of 2023 Batch B’ stream one orientation course held at Nnamdi Azikiwe NYSC Unity Permanent Orientation Camp Umuawulu/Mbaukwu Awka South local government council of Anambra State.

She appealed to the state governor, Prof Charles Soludo to intervene on the gully erosion menace ravaging the orientation camp.

According to her, the erosion menace is seriously hindering the smooth operations of the camp and depleting the agency resources.

Iruma said, “The erosion has eaten up most of the landscape and now pulling down walls and other structures in the camp.

“We appeal to the Anambra State Government to speedily intervene in the erosion menace currently threatening the structures of the orientation camp.

“The erosion have pulled down some structures and I have bought about ten trips of sand and stones to build barriers on the camp to check flow of water.

”The erosion has pulled down some fences and I bought 10 trips of sand and stones to fill some areas. If nothing is urgently done, the erosion will destroy beautiful structures put in place by state government” she stated.

She said that at the close of registration midnight, Thursday a total of 1,610 Corps Members, comprising 702 males and 908 females registered.

According to her, the corps members were responding and participating in the various activities on camp and they had shown enough disciplined which were helpful to the running of the day -to-day activities of the camp.

Reacting, Governor Soludo represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, said the government would liaise with the coordinator to find lasting solution to the erosion menace in the camp.

He stated that Anambra State had over 1000 erosion sites.

”We will have our hands full in erosion but we will do something. We will discuss with the coordinator and meet with the commissioner in charge of environment to do something. We will certainly do something”, Ezeajughi added.