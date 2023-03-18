Election: Reports of ballot box snatching, harassment disappointing -Bode George

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A former national Deputy Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Olabode George has berated the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections in Lagos State, saying the reports of ballot box snatching and harassments were disappointing.

George made the remark after voting in Ikoyi, noting that the election was a sham.

He said, “The attitude of the APC is very disappointing. If you continue like this when things happen, don’t complain.”

He, however, noted where Ihe oted it was peaceful but the reports he had gotten so far showed, there were ballot snatching and harassments of voters.

He mentioned Surulere, Ikeja, Somolu and Koaofe as areas where votes’s suppression was allegedly committed.

“What is all this? They forget that the international community is watching. What kind of nation do we want to be in the eye of the comity of nations?

“What I found was a general voters’ apathy. How would the outside world look at us because we can’t exist alone. We will wait and see the final outcome.

“If this kind of attitude becomes a norm, it means we can’t do simple things right,” he added.

The PDP chieftain said the presence of military personnel should be to ensure that the process was orderly, saying “they are to ensure that people vote freely without any encumbrance.”

