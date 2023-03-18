Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Election: Reports of ballot box snatching, harassment disappointing -Bode George

Latest News
By BISIRIYU
10
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A former national Deputy Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Olabode George has berated the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections in Lagos State, saying the reports of ballot box snatching and harassments were disappointing.

George made the remark after voting in Ikoyi, noting that the election was a sham.

He said, “The attitude of the APC is very disappointing. If you continue like this when things happen, don’t complain.”

He, however, noted where Ihe oted it was peaceful but the reports he had gotten so far showed, there were ballot snatching and harassments of voters.

He mentioned Surulere, Ikeja, Somolu and Koaofe as areas where votes’s suppression was allegedly committed.

“What is all this? They forget that the international community is watching. What kind of nation do we want to be in the eye of the comity of nations?

“What I found was a general voters’ apathy. How would the outside world look at us because we can’t exist alone. We will wait and see the final outcome.

“If this kind of attitude becomes a norm, it means we can’t do simple things right,” he added.

The PDP chieftain said the presence of military personnel should be to ensure that the process was orderly, saying “they are to ensure that people vote freely without any encumbrance.”

For a better society

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 1068 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Stop attacks on Ndigbo in Lagos now or face our wrath,…

You were not re-elected, you selected yourself, Falz tells…

Two Police officers shot dead, 2 others injured by soldiers…

You ‘re a double-faced agent, Aisha Yesufu blasts…

1 of 1,470