Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Reactions as masquerade spotted casting vote in Lagos

Latest News
By Peter
14
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A Yoruba deity known as ‘Ara Orun’ (People of Heaven) has been captured casting his vote at a polling unit in Lagos state while donned in his complete costume.

The masquerade was instructed on how to thumbprint on the voting paper at a polling station.

According to old beliefs, Ara Orun, came straight from Heaven and were designated as lesser African gods and goddesses with superpowers.

A photograph of the Yoruba god in human form casting his vote has stirred different reactions.

See Reactions below;

    

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9013 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

‘What INEC assured is not what we are getting now’ – Prof.…

Poll: PDP Thugs Attack Polling Unit In Uyo, As 3 YPP…

PDP Chairman killed, 3 INEC staff shot, as election turns…

Election: Reports of ballot box snatching, harassment…

1 of 1,466