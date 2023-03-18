Reactions as masquerade spotted casting vote in Lagos Latest News By Peter Last updated Mar 18, 2023 14 Share A Yoruba deity known as ‘Ara Orun’ (People of Heaven) has been captured casting his vote at a polling unit in Lagos state while donned in his complete costume. The masquerade was instructed on how to thumbprint on the voting paper at a polling station. According to old beliefs, Ara Orun, came straight from Heaven and were designated as lesser African gods and goddesses with superpowers. A photograph of the Yoruba god in human form casting his vote has stirred different reactions. See Reactions below; For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest NewsmasqueradeNigeria champion newspapersNigeria News 14 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
