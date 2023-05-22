El-Rufai deposes two Kaduna traditional rulers after threatening to sack “bad persons”

Two days after he threatened to continue sacking “bad persons” until he leaves office, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has approved the deposition of the traditional rulers of Piriga and Arak Chiefdoms, His Highness Jonathan Paragua Zamuna and His Highness General Aliyu Iliyah Yammah, respectively.

On Saturday, el-Rufai said he would continue to sack bad elements in the government and remove structures that should not stand until his 11th hour in office.

The governor said this at the presentation of a book on him.

The book authored by a veteran journalist and public affairs commentator, Emmanuel Ado, is titled “Putting The People First”.

“Any bad thing we find we will remove so that the next governor does not need to do it again. Watch out till the eleventh hour when we shall quit office, we will continue to sack bad persons and remove bad things,” El-Rufai said.

A statement by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Local Government, Hajiya Umma K Ahmad, stated that the two traditional rulers have ceased to hold their respective offices from today (Monday).

The Commissioner said: ‘’The District Head of Garun Kurama, Mr. Babangida Sule, will oversee the affairs of Piriga Chiefdom, pending the appointment of a new chief, while the Council Secretary has been directed to initiate the process for the appointment of a new Chief.

‘’Mr. Gomna Ahmadu, the Council Secretary of Arak Chiefdom, will oversee the affairs of the chiefdom and also initiate the process for the appointment of a new Chief.

‘’The government found unacceptable the response of HH General Iliyah Yammah to the query regarding his appointment of four district heads, contrary to the one approved for his chiefdom, and his non-residence within Arak chiefdom.’’

‘’The deposition of HH Jonathan Zamuna follows the recent communal clashes between the Gure and Kitimi communities of Piriga chiefdom in Lere LGA, and his non-residence within the chiefdom.”

The statement also announced the immediate disengagement of the village heads of Aban, Abujan Mada and Anjil in Arak Chiefdom.