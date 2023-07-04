Ejikeme Mmesoma: Ezekwesili seeks tech experts’ intervention

Former Minister of Education, Obiagelli Ezekwesili, has waded into the controversy surrounding the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score of Mmesoma Ejikeme.

Mmesoma posted a statement via video explaining that the disputed result was printed from JAMB’s portal.

She accused the exam body of hasty conclusion even when the Department of State Service (DSS) was still investigating the allegation.

Ezekwesili appealed to JAMB to set up a panel of tech experts to carry out a forensic examination of the result and where it emanated from.

She said in a statement posted on her verified Twitter handle. “This saga between Mmesoma Ejikeme and @JAMBHQ requires an Independent Tech investigation to unearth all facts. Listening to her in this video, it is reasonable to request a forensic-investigation to help reveal what really happened. I have reached out to the Registrar of JAMB.

“An Independent investigation would turn this curious episode into a Learning Opportunity for@JAMBHQ and everyone, especially students.

“I frankly see no downsides in asking a team of Independent Technology folks to investigate and publicly share their findings. Let’s do it.”