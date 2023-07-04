Champion Newspapers Limited
Osun Govt distributes 332 generating sets to power boreholes across wards

By Editor
Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo
Osun State government has commenced the distribution of power generating sets across the 332 political wards in the State.
According to the government, the generating sets will power the boreholes recently constructed in the wards to ensure steady water supply for the communities.
Speaking during the official distribution event held at the state secretariat in Osogbo, Director of Water Sanitation and Environment, Abayomi Olaoye described the gesture as unprecedented in the history of the State.
He noted that the initiative by Governor Ademola Adeleke is a laudable project which will positively affect several rural communities.
Olaoye said, “By world standard, a borehole is to serve three thousand, five hundred (3500) people. This means Mr. Governor has provided water for about two million people in the State”.
He thanked the governor for his concern and commitment to the general well being of the people and providing  potable water in all nooks and crannies of the State.
