Eid-el-Fitri: Tinubu, Akpabio, Nwifuru, Diri , Fubara, PDP, others  rejoice with Muslims

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja , GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin ,Ogodo Mbam, Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu felicitates the Muslim Ummah at Eid-el-Fitr, an auspicious occasion that signifies the end of Ramadan; a hallowed season which reflects total submission to God Almighty and to His command of sacrifice and service to humankind.

The President greets the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and all around the world, praying that their supplications and sacrifices this season and even after will receive the fitting rewards from Almighty Allah.

As he emphasized during an iftar with Nigeria’s leaders of thought and conscience, President Tinubu appeals to all citizens to come together and rededicate themselves to the noble duty of building the nation, stating: “We are the sculptor, and Nigeria is the clay; we build it the way we desire”.

The President prays that the lessons, blessings, and the joys of this season abide with us always while wishing Nigerians, Happy Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Meanwhile, Mr Peter Obi, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, has charged Muslim faithful to use the window availed by Sallah to seek for Allah’s intervention toward ending Nigeria’s security challenges.

Obi said this in a statement by his spokesperson, Dr Yunusa Tanko on Tuesday in Onitsha.

He urged the people not to allow the prevailing challenges in the country to affect their spirit of love, and peaceful co-existence.

“The people should use the 2024 Eid-el-fitr festivities to engender the spirit of oneness and also re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of love, patriotism and unity for the desired national development.

“The two major faiths Christianity and Islam coming out of their fasting period should allow the solemnness of the holy months to influence their thoughts and actions in relating with one another and thinking about the future of the country.

“An intense prayer for our dear country has become very necessary more than ever before, as our nationhood is in dire need of divine intervention to survive.

“Our economy is already under severe stress, the currency is losing value daily, unemployment and inflation rising,” he added.

He implored the people not to despair and miss the essence and meaning of festivity and the divine succour associated with it.

Obi added that there was light at the end of every tunnel, as a new Nigeria was possible.

Lawan Tasks Nigerians To Pray For Armed Forces, Security Agencies

President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has called on Nigerians to pray for the success of the nation’s Armed and Security Forces as they continue combat the various forms of insecurity across Nigeria.

The call was contained in his Eid-el-Fitr message to Muslims to mark the successful end of the one-month Ramadan fast.

According to the ex-Senate President,”The Ramadan fast is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and observed by Muslims around the world to strengthen their relationship with Allah (SWT).

“The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, declared Wednesday, April 10, 2024, as Eid-el-Fitr.”

Lawan, who chairs the Senate Committee on Defence, in his Eid message, charged Muslims to sustain the lessons learnt from the holy month; and continue to pray for peace, prosperity and unity of Nigeria.

The message further reads, “As the holy month of Ramadan ends, let us take a moment to reflect on the lessons, and blessings that came with it. The month of Ramadan has been a time of faith, self-discipline, reflection, and renewed spiritual disposition for us Muslims around the world. It has been a time to continue to build our faith, seek for Allah’s mercy and forgiveness, and a period to show compassion to those in need.

“As Muslims, we have fasted, prayed, and reflected on our actions during this sacred month. Let us sustain the lessons from the holy month of Ramadan – the spirit of giving, kindness, and gratitude – into our daily lives.

“To the Muslim Ummah, let us continue to pray for peace, prosperity, and unity in our beloved country.

“As we celebrate Eid el-Fitr and mark the end of Ramadan, let us remember to keep the spirit of Ramadan alive in our hearts and minds. Let us continue to pray for our armed and security forces to succeed over the numerous security challenges confronting our dear nation.

“May Allah (SWT) continue to guide us, protect us, and bless us with strength and perseverance in the face of challenges. May He grant us wisdom and understanding to work together towards building a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

“May Almighty Allah (SWT) accept our prayers, fasting, and good deeds during the blessed month. Eid Mubarak to all!”

Also,President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio,has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria for the successful end of 30 days Ramadan fast.

He also wished them Eid Mubarak as they celebrate the feast of Eid El Fitri.

Akpabio’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh.

“On behalf of my family, the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and indeed the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I heartily rejoice with all the Muslims in Nigeria as they join their counterparts in other parts of the world to celebrate Eid El Fitri.

“I wish all of you a peaceful and sweet celebration and pray the Almighty God to grant your heart desires”.

The Senate President urged Muslims to continue to offer prayers for peace, unity and prosperity of Nigeria saying, “Islam is a religion of peace and if its adherents go to God in prayer with sincerity, He will surely answer.

“I therefore ask you to pray for your leaders and the peace and unity of our dear country. I believe with your prayers, Nigeria will overcome its current challenges.

“Wherever you find yourselves, radiate the peace that Islam preaches and the love and care for the less privileged that Prophet Muhammad exemplified”

Similarly, Ebonyi state governor, Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has appealed to Muslims in particular and Nigerians at large to eschew bitterness and resentment and re-commit themselves to love, peace and unity.

The governor who made the appeal in his Salah message on the occasion of Eid ail – Fitri said he is pleased to felicitate Muslims in Nigeria as they join their Counterparts world over to celebrate.

He said that it has become expedient because it was only in the atmosphere of peace and tranquility that development can thrive .

Nwifuru disclosed that his administration is poised to carry all residents along in the scheme things irrespective of religion and ethnicity.

He noted the immense contributions of Muslim faithfuls in the realization of the target they have set to make the people more comfortable and implore them to remain steadfast in that direction.

He reminded to always be touched to extend hands of fellowship to the rest privileged ones around them as they celebrate.

The governor said that he wishes their Muslim Brothers and Sisters Barka de Sallah and prayed that

the blessings of Allah fill their life with happiness and open all the doors of success now and always

“On the joyous occasion of Eid al-Fitr , I am pleased to felicitate Muslims in Nigeria as they join their Counterparts world over to celebrate.

“From cradle, this marks the successful completion of a period of self-discipline and devotion to Allah.

“Therefore, I most passionately appeal to Muslims in particular and Nigerians at large to eschew bitterness and resentment and re-commit themselves to love , peace and unity. This has become expedient because it is only in the atmosphere of peace and tranquility that development can thrive .

“I wish to note with happiness the immense contributions of Muslim faithful in the realization of the target we have set to make the people more comfortable and implore you to remain steadfast in this direction.

“As you celebrate today, may you be touched to extend hands of fellowship to the rest privileged ones around you

“On behalf of the Government and people of Ebonyi State, I wish our Muslim Brothers and Sisters Barka de Sallah and may the blessings of Allah fill your life with happiness and open all the doors of success now and always

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has felicitated with Muslim faithful in the state and across Nigeria on this year’s Eid-el-Fitr festivities.

Governor Diri, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, on Tuesday, noted that the month-long Ramadan fast, which culminates in Eid-el-Fitr, was a period for Muslims to reflect on the lessons of tolerance, love and sacrifice that the celebration typifies.

The Bayelsa governor stated that as one of the key pillars of Islam, the Ramadan was important for developing the virtues of self-renunciation in every true Muslim.

While felicitating with adherents of the Islamic faith, he urged them to pray for the peace, progress and prosperity of Bayelsa State and Nigeria.

Governor Diri said his administration will continue to ensure peaceful co-existence in the state as it promotes the virtues of love, religious tolerance and harmony.

He added that the government’s commitment to peace and the security of lives and property has fostered harmony between adherents of the different faiths in order to build a prosperous state for everyone to realise their dreams.

Also, The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Umar Damagum, has felicitated Muslim faithful on the occasion of the 2024 Eid el-Fitr celebration, calling for continuous prayer nationwide.

Damagun made the call in a congratulatory statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant, Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi, on Tuesday in Sokoto.

He urged Muslims to reflect the Ramadan fasting lessons on virtues, sympathy and brotherhoods in their lives, as well as continuous prayers for national growth and stability.

He advised Muslim faithful to discourage all forms of criminal activities and other social vices in the society.

Damagun appealed to parents and guardians to continue to discharge their God-given responsibilities to their children and wards.

According to him, Ramadan is a holy month which is a period that teaches pity to less privileged, devotion to Almighty God for guidance, forgiveness and blessings, practiced for thirty days through fasting and prayers.

The party boss urged Nigerians to stand together as a people, nation to build trust, confidence and respect to one another through reconciliation, forgiveness and support in order to move forward.

”Teaching of Ramadan should always be with us; increase fear of God into our hearts, pity to less privileged and weak ones among us to achieve our goals and continue to be blessed by Almighty God.

”Let’s not deviate to our old practices after the Ramadan, rather implore ways to sustain our worships, devotion, hoping for a great nation of political unity, cohesion and progress away from political indifferences.

”We must forgive with sincerity of hope to one another, in order to move ahead with committed efforts of building respect and dignity towards having a peaceful united Nigeria, ” Damagun said.

He added that PDP congratulated entire Muslim Ummah and prayed for continuous divine intervention against suffering and ingenuity of poor leadership, hatred, impunity and other political challenges bedeviling the nation.

He underscored the importance of standing together through support and goodwill, to overcome fear and face issue of security challenges, especially banditry activities, and other insecurity matters facing the people across the country.

The party chairman emphasised that Nigerians were in dire need of security, protection and guidance.

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has enjoined Muslim faithful to remain steadfast to the lessons learnt during the holy month of Ramadan.

Governor Fubara gave the charge in his message of felicitations to Muslims as they celebrate the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr Sallah, which marks the end of the one-month Ramadan fasting.

The Governor emphasised the importance for Muslims to also uphold the tenets of Islam by exhibiting the fear of God and showing piety in their daily work.

Governor Fubara said: “We must all continue in the good attributes imbibed during the holy month of Ramadan as directed by God through His Prophet, so as to ensure peace, unity and harmony in the society for a better future.”

While praying that the essence of the festival offers them happiness, peace and prosperity in all aspects of life, Governor Fubara said he recognises and appreciates the critical role that the Muslim community continues to play in the development of Rivers State, and indeed, Nigeria at large.

Governor Fubara charged them to remain unwavering and steadfast in their commitment and positive contributions to advance the development of the State and the country.

“I enjoin you all in the State to remain calm, be patient and continue to do what is right,” the Governor added.

He wished the Muslim faithful in the State and across the country a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq heartily rejoices with the Muslim community on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitri, which marks the end of the Ramadan fast.

The Governor in a statement made by his media aid, Radius Ajakaiye, congratulates the leader of the faithful in Kwara Emir of Ilorin Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on the successful completion of the fasting period.

He asks the Muslim community to make the noble activities of the holy month — including alms giving, abstinence from negativities, and good conducts — an integral feature of their daily lives.

Governor AbdulRazaq urges the community to unite upon goodness and avoid anything that may eat away the rewards of their fast or question their sincerity as devotees.

He asks Allaah to grant everyone a blessed Eid and better years ahead in the best state of faith (eeman).

.Barau calls for unity, prayers for nation’s growth

As Muslims across the world celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr on Wednesday, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has rejoiced with Muslims in the country on the successful completion of the Ramadan Fast.

The Eid-el-Fitr marks the end of the one-month Ramadan Fast, the fourth pillar of Islam, in which Muslims are devoted to intense worship and prayers to Almighty Allah.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, had declared Wednesday as the first day of Shawwal.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, prayed Allah SWT to accept supplications, prayers and the good deeds of the Ummah during the blessed Month.

Barau, who is the acting Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, urged all to sustain the lessons of the Holy Month and always reflect it in their daily activities.

Preaching unity among all in the country, he urged Nigerians, irrespective of all differences to pray for the growth and development of the country, stressing that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has good intentions for the country.

He said the Legislature under the able leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate, will continue to support President Tinubu with necessary legislation for the actualisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda and transformation of the country.

While wishing Muslims a joyous and peaceful celebration, Senator Barau appealed to them to spread love, help the poor and needy during and after the festive period.

” Following the declaration of Wednesday, April 10 as the first day of Shawwal 1445AH, marking the end of Ramadan Fast, I wish to rejoice with the entire Muslims across the country. This is a period of joy and happiness, as well as a time to show appreciation to Almighty Allah.

“I want to use this opportunity to urge the citizens to remain united and commit themselves to intense prayers for the development of our country. We should all support and pray for the president, His Excellency , Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed in turning the fortunes of our beloved country positively,” he said

The Federal Government has approved Thursday 11th April, 2024 as an additional public holiday to celebrate this year’s Eid -El-Fitr.

Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior announced the additional holiday in a statement.

The government had earlier on Monday declared Tuesday April 9 and Wednesday, April 10 to commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

“The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, while congratulating the muslim Ummah for a successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation, reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s (GCFR) firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive,” the statement said.