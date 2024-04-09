Eid-el-fitr: Sanwo-Olu rejoices with Muslims

Ibrahim Quadri

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with Nigerians and residents of the State, particularly Muslim faithful, as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitri, which marks the end of a month-long spiritual renewal after 30 days of fasting, prayers, and other spiritual activities.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in an Eid-el-Fitri message issued by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Tuesday to commemorate the occasion, enjoined Muslims in Lagos State to continue on the path of spirituality, peaceful co-existence, and to remain tolerant of other religious denominations in the State, saying that Lagos was noted for religious harmony.

The Governor also assured Lagos residents that the economic challenges they are currently facing will soon be over because of the several intervention programmes by Lagos State and the Federal Government.

He said: “As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitri worldwide, I want to join millions of people around the world, to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and in Nigeria Eid Mubarak. We thank God for sparing our lives to witness and celebrate the 2024 Eid-el-Fitri.

“Ramadan is very significant to Muslims across the world as one of the five pillars of Islam. Fasting during the month of Ramadan teaches us about abstinence from worldly pleasures, steadfastness in prayers, and total submission to the will of Allah in accordance with the Quranic injunctions.

“I urge the Muslim faithful in Lagos State to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers of other faiths as we have always been in the State. They should continue to emulate the good virtues inherent in Ramadan, such as helping the poor and the vulnerable in society, offering gratitude to Allah, and showing compassion and generosity to one another, among other good deeds.

“I want to also use this medium to urge Muslims as well as other religious denominations in the country to continue to offer prayers for continued peace and stability in Nigeria. We must all unite and work together for the growth and development of our state and the country.”