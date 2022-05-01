Eid-el-fitr: Oyetola felicitates Muslims, preaches observance of Ramadan lessons

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has felicitated Muslims in the State and across the globe on the conclusion of the 1443 AH (2022) Ramadan fasting and occasion of the Eid-el-fitr celebration.

Oyetola, in a Sallah Message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, prayed Allah to accept all acts of worship and supplications of the Muslim faithful during the just concluded month.

While wishing the faithful a blessed and peaceful Eid-el-fitr celebrations, the governor admonished them not to forget the significance of Ramadan and should carry on with its numerous lessons and virtues.

Oyetola said: “On behalf of my family and the government of Osun, I send my warmest good wishes to all Muslims in our State and indeed across the world as we celebrate Eid-el-fitr. May we all enjoy a blessed and peaceful Eid celebration. It is my prayer that Allah bless us with the opportunity to witness many more of it in sound health.

“I also pray Allah accept all our ibadaah (acts of worship) and supplications in the month of Ramadan. I enjoin us not to forget the significance of the holy and spiritually-rejuvenating month, and carry on with its numerous lessons and virtues that it has come to teach and remind us. Let us continue to demonstrate the lessons of Ramadan in our daily activities and dealings with others.

“As we celebrate the Eid with our family and loved ones, let us remember to extend love and compassion to the needy and less privileged in the society. As we give with humility, Allah will reward us and multiply in abundance whatever we spend in charity.”

The governor also urged Muslims in Osun and indeed all people of the State to take advantage of this important celebration to offer prayers for the peace, stability, progress and development of the State, especially as it prepares for the forthcoming elections.

“As your governor, I remain committed to working for a better Osun and creating prosperity for all of us all. With your support, we will continue to work hard to execute projects and design programmes that will develop our State and enhance the lives of our people,” he added.