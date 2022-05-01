Gbajabiamila felicitates Muslims on Eid-el-Fitr, calls for sober reflection, prayers for Nigeria

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

Gbajabiamila said the sallah period, coming after one month of fast during the Holy month of Ramadan, should be used for sober reflection even as he urged Islamic faithful to return to pray for peace and unity in the country.

The Speaker recalled that the month of Ramadan, in which the Holy Qur’an was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (SAW), usually comes with a lot of lessons, which include dedication and sacrifice to the Almighty Allah.

Gbajabiamila said at a time like this when Nigeria is facing unprecedented challenges, it was imperative for citizens to look inward and re-dedicate themselves to their Creator through prayers and sincere acts of worship.

He noted that the Holy month of Ramadan has provided Muslims with ample time in supplication, which he said was a true way of following the footsteps of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

He urged Nigerian Muslims to imbibe and inculcate the lessons learnt from the just concluded month of Ramadan, especially selflessness, sacrifice and patience.

Speaker Gbajabiamila enjoined Nigerians to continue keeping faith with the leadership of the the country as well as giving their own quota to the development of the country.