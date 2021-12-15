Champion Newspapers Limited
EFCC Smashes Fake Currency Syndicate

By Editor
…Warns Nigerians
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is urging  citizens  to source their forex from commercial banks in line with the directives of the Central Bank of Nigeria to minimize the risk of exposure to fraud syndicates.

This follows the arrest of suspected  members of a syndicate which   specialize in counterfeiting foreign currencies, especially the dollar, for sale to unsuspecting members of the public.

Acting on verified intelligence, the Commission in a joint operation with operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, arrested four members of the syndicate on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Swiss Pearl Continental Hotel, Koforidua Street, in the Wuse 2 Area of Abuja with $427,400 fake United States Dollars.
Wilson Uwujaren the
Head, Media & Publicity of EFCC stated that the suspects include a woman, Princess Fashanu Adesina. Others are John Ogbaje, Emmanuel Bassey and Chidi Nwanchukwu. They volunteered useful statements which eventually led to the arrest of the syndicate’s kingpin, one Chief Douglas Mbonu on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
Meanwhile, the Commission wishes to warn members of the public to be wary of the activities of fraud syndicates masquerading as Bureau de Change operators, seeking to exploit the desperation of some citizens sourcing for forex for various purposes to defraud them of their hard-earned monies.
