Buhari restates FG commitment towards funding  Research/Technological      innovations in Universities

From Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated that the Federal Government was committed towards funding all Research/Technological innovations in Universities across the country.

The President made the assertion on Tuesday on the occasion of the 6th Convocation ceremony of Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo Ebonyi State .

Buhari represented by a Scholar in the National University Commission (NUC) Abuja Professor Chinedum Nwajiuba, extolled the Chancellor, Governing Council and the Management of the institution for the celebration of the 6th Convocation.

“Government commitment through massive investment in Agriculture, funding education at all levels are indices to show its desire towards educational advancement”

“I urge universities in the country to remain focused in Teaching and Research, government will support all Research efforts geared towards achieving international standards”

The President charged universities across the country to justify its existence in addition to generating solutions towards problems emanating from host communities..

Buhari assured the citizenry that the country will remain one indivisible body, insisting that government was winning the war against terrorism and banditry confronting the society.

“Government will ensure that Nigeria remains one, we are winning the war on terrorism and banditry, Lecturers must not only teach the students but guard them accordingly”

“I charge the Graduands not to allow themselves to be used by destructive elements ,as youths , you are one of the pointers of development, I congratulate the Chancellor, Governing Council and Management for the celebration of the 6th convocation”

Earlier in an address,the Vice Chancellor of the university Professor Sunday Elom, said that the institution was turning out 916 Graduands, this Graduands were being awarded Bachelors Degree in 10 Faculties .

” 20 graduated with 1st Class, 306 with Second Class Upper, 494 with Second Class Lower, 79 with Third Class, and One with Pass”

The Convocation ceremony was preceded with a Lecture titled “Cost Sharing Option in Funding University Education in Nigeria” delivered by Emeritus Professor Onyechi Obidoa ,

Highlights of the occasion was the award of Degrees , conferment of Post-Graduate Diplomas and Certificates in addition to the induction of 68 pioneer graduating students of the University Faculty of Education into the Teaching Profession by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

Professor Elom announced that Accreditation of Six Programmes by the National Universities Commission (NUC) was done in April 2021 stating that the university was hosting 7th NUC Teams for Seven Programnes in the November exercise.

It will be recalled that Professor Elom was the 3rd Vice Chancellor of the University and was appointed as a substantive vice-chancellor on 11th February 2021.

The Convocation ceremony had in attendance the Chancellor Oba (Dr) Michael Aremu Gbadebo, members of the Governing Council , Deans of Faculties, top Management of the institution, Heads of Departments, parents of Graduands, students among others.