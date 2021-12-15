Security operatives clamping down on bandits terrorizing  Imo  LGA 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The Joint Security Taskforce Monday succeeded in busting the suspected criminal gang that has held Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State and particularly, the people of Nkwerre-Uda community in Orsu Ihite-Ukwa village hostage for a long time without challenge.

According to an official statement signed by the Chief press secretary and media adviser to the state Governor, Mr Oguwike Nwanchukwu revealed that pits filled with decomposing human bodies, were discovered at Orsu local Government

The statement further stated that the horrifying pits were filled with decapitated human heads, charred bodies of human beings

It revealed that the operatives discovered shrines and other unwholesome activities of bandits and criminals at the villages of Nkwerre-Uda in Orsu Ihitte-Ukwa Community of Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State and Umuezeala Lilu Community in Anambra State.

The official statement said that the suspected camp of the bandits at Orsu Ihitte Ukwa which shares boundry with Umuezala-Lilu in Anambra State were litered with decomposing and roasted corpses

The leader of the team and the Commander of the DSS ( name not mentioned ) said they discovered the camp following intelligence gathering which revealed that bandits had turned the place to a haven for kidnapping and all sorts of crimes.

He said: “At about 1 am, on Monday morning, a joint security team comprising the Military, Police and the DSS stormed the camp in Uda in Imo State and Lilu community in Anambra State, and they noticed that the community has been deserted and the hoodlums have carved out a part of the land for themselves, a brand of insurgency.

“As a result of the raid, the security agencies were able to rescue HRH Eze Acho Ndukwe of Amagu Ihube in Okigwe LGA, who was abducted some days back.

“They discovered a lot of decapitated human bodies and surprisingly they discovered that the criminals were practicing cannibalism as they roasted human flesh, which was actually an eyesore.

“In addition they recovered vehicles, saw a lot of dead bodies, as their stock in trade was kidnap, kill, behead some and roast.

“Expectedly, the hoodlums engaged them in fierce gun duel where some of them where neutralided without fatalities recorded on the side of the security team.”

The team leader said that Governor Uzodimma had asked them “to sustain the momentum, return stability and normalcy in the area to achieve the target of ensuring the people come home and enjoy Christmas.”

Receiving the team on arrival at the DSS office in Owerri, the state Governor Uzodimma thanked God for the victory recorded

The Governor said that, “it is only by the Grace of God who hears the fervent prayers of his people that the success was achieved.”

He added that he has been vindicated when he said that the spate of insecurity in the State is contrived, sponsored and masterminded by disgruntled politicians who have sworn to make the State ungovernable for him.

He commended the Security Agencies for the operation, saying that ‘’it has been a thing of worry as Orsu a whole Local Government Area has been held hostage for a long time.”

He thanked the security agencies and promised to continue to support them.

He described the hoodlums as “ordinary criminals who have no future, marauding as bandits” and promised that “the long arms of the law will surely take its course on them.” He further assured that government will march them headlong, describing banditry as a “jungle business.”

Expressing gratitude to God and the Security agencies for saving his life from the hands of kidnappers, Eze Acho Ndukwe described the role played by the security operatives following the directive of the Governor as “wonderful show of power unprecedented in his life time.”