EDUCASH: Ogun to pay N3.5bn to 150,000 beneficiaries

The Ogun State Government said N3.5 billion have been earmarked for the ongoing ‘Educash transfer’ programme of the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration.

About 100,000 indigent pupils in both public primary and secondary schools, as well as 50,000 students in tertiary institutions across the country, will benefit at the end of the exercise.

The state government also disclosed that over 40,000 students and pupils in primary and secondary school have so far benefited from the programme.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, who stated this shortly after monitoring the cash transfer to parents of indigent students in public primary and secondary schools in the Remo division of the state, promised that no one would be left out.

He said: “At the end of the day, the intention is to pay almost 50,000 tertiary students. We have captured their data; we have just a little bit less than 50,000. That is over N2.5 billion for the tertiary level.

“At the primary and secondary school level, we are going to eventually pay 100,000 pupils, that is N1 billion. 100,000 indigent students are targeted so that their parents will get N10,000 each. As of today, we have paid 20,000 students through their parents.

“At the tertiary level, as we speak, we have paid over 20,000 students, N50,000 each,” he said.

The Commissioner also said that monitoring the transfer was just a symbolic exercise as the state can boost over 2,000 primary and secondary schools, even as he assured parents who are yet to receive the money to remain calm as it would soon be their turn.

“The schools that we have been to are just the tip of the iceberg. How many schools can we get to out of the almost 2,100 primary and secondary schools? But, we did these symbolically to let people see that the governor is a promise-keeping governor.

“I want to assure parents who haven’t gotten their own that it is coming, because, we are paying in batches. Apart from that, don’t forget, that there can be issues with the network.

“If anybody for any reason didn’t get it, let us know through the principal, and we will look into it because nobody is going to be given cash. It will still have to be transferred to their accounts,” he said.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo admonished parents not to use the money for their own personal needs but to ensure that they prioritized the future of their children.

Mrs. Oyefeso Blessing and Mrs. Oluwayemi Osolukoya, parents to indigent students at Methodist Comprehensive College, Sagamu, commended the governor for putting the interest of their children at heart, even as they assured that the money would be used for the purpose it was meant for.

Mrs. Yusuf Sekinat, a parent at St. James Anglican Primary School, Iperu-Remo, thanked Governor Abiodun for the gesture, promising to use the money for the benefit of her child.

Some of the schools visited include St. Saviours Anglican Primary School, Ikenne-Remo, Christ Apostolic Grammar School, Iperu, Ansar-Ud-Deen School 1, Iperu-Remo, St James Anglican Primary School, Iperu-Remo and Methodist Comprehensive College, amongst others.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng