OGBC gets new digital transmitter

The Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC) has taken delivery of a 5 kilowatts cutting-edge transmitter purchased by the state government.

The General Manager of OGBC, Mrs Toyin Sogbesan, who spoke on the new delivery, said approval for the purchase of the transmitter was signed in December 2023 by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

She noted that the 5kw transmitter, manufactured to specification on March 19th, 2024 by RVR Elletronica, Bologna, Italy, was delivered to OGBC on 6 April 2024 by their country Representative, Ecalpemos Nig Ltd, Kaduna.

Mrs. Sogbesan said the transmitter will go a long way in enhancing the reach of OGBC and provide unparalleled service to its numerous listeners, by ushering in a new era of broadcasting excellence.

The new 5 kilowatts transmitter which will replace the old 35kw transmitter, she said, “when installed, boasts an impressive broadcasting range, extending OGBC signal coverage to previously underserved areas and ensuring crystal-clear reception for its loyal audience.”

She added: “The benefits of the new transmitter go beyond mere technical capabilities as it will expand OGBC’s reach, with the aim to become an integral part of the daily lives of residents in and around Ogun State by providing them with high-quality programming, up-to-date news, and engaging content.”

The general manager noted further that the enhanced broadcasting reach will open up exciting opportunities for local businesses to reach a wider audience through advertising and sponsorships.

“With this news transmitter, the era of epileptic transmission is over. OGBC can now run at its full capacity. The people of Ogun East and Ogun West will be better informed of government activities and programs. OGBC’s coverage areas will be enhanced

“Our clients will now have greater value for their money with the wider coverage areas of the new transmitter. All our flagship and late-night shows will be back on air. No more shutting down because of the obsolete transmitter,” Mrs. Sogbesan said.

She expressed the gratitude of the staff and management of OGBC to Governor Abiodun and the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, for the gesture.

