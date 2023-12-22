Edo guber: PDP reconciliation team rejects Obaseki’s request for zoning, pleads for leniency

Cyril Mbah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The reconciliation meeting that was convened by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee, NWC and Edo State Stakeholders Forum on December 14, 2023, to settle the rift between the state Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy ended on Tuesday evening with the governor losing out on some demands.

Although, the PDP said that substantial progress was made at the meeting, it was obvious that the demand by Governor Godwin Obaseki for the adoption of zoning arrangement was unanimously stepped down.

The meeting took place at the Bauchi State Lodge in Asokoro, and was chaired by the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagun.

In attendance were the Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, the embattled Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, PDP National Vice Chairman, South, Chief Dan Osi Orbih, Chief Tom Ikimi, Prince Austin Eweka, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, Senator Roland Steven Owie, Senator Ehigie Uzamere, Edo State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Maria Edeko, Pascal Ogbome and Kenneth Asekomhe.

The meeting according to sources, provided everyone the opportunity to speak frankly on issues raised, especially how to permanently resolve the issues between the first and second citizens of Edo state and the general view by virtually all the speakers, blamed Obaseki for the crisis rocking PDP in Edo State. Chief Tom Ikimi and Senator Ehigie Uzamere differed however.

While Senator Ehigie Uzamere minced no word to support Obaseki’s quest to shift power from Edo South to Edo Central Ikimi maintained a neutral position.

Before the meeting, there were cat-calls and allegations by some leaders that were invited to the meeting, that Uzamere had allegedly negotiated a deal with Obaseki to have his son run with Asue Ighodalo as running-mate.

He traced the genesis of PDP crisis in Edo State to 2007 when the late Chief Tony Anenih group refused to allow former Governor Lucky Igbinedion to have a hand in producing his successor.

Uzamere pointed at Chief Oghiadomhe, who was present at the meeting, as the person who convinced former President Goodluck Jonathan to support Adams Oshiomhole to have a second term as governor.

He concluded his presentation by insisting that Governor Obaseki must have a say on who succeeds him, and threatened that, he will “do anti-party” if PDP did not agree to his proposal.

Chief Uzamere also insisted that the NWC must sit down to zone the position, because Edo South has done 8 years “so it must be zoned.”

The star presentation was made by Senator Stephen Owie, who traced the chronology of Governor Obaseki’s misadventure in Edo State, explaining to Senator Damagun, Mohammed and Makinde, how Obaseki allegedly mismanaged the opportunity of the PDP in Edo State.

Those who spoke after the acting National Chairman, Alhaji Umar Damagum were in support of restoring peace to Edo State and the PDP and some of the contributions made by individuals present at the meeting are reproduced below:

When the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagun spoke, he concluded by saying: “There is need for peace in Edo state.”

Bauchi State Governor, Alhaji Bala Mohammed agreed by adding that “There must be concessions.”

However, the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde said, “The factions are not represented. Most of them here are the governor’s people. Except you come together in Edo State there is big problem.”

When Edo State Governor, Chief Obaseki spoke, he said, “I can never forget what PDP did for me. I am prepared to do everything to mend the cracks in Edo PDP.

Senator Rowland Stephen Owie said, “Obaseki came and took everything. The old PDP members are totally left out of everything including elections. Even at the local government election, Obaseki took everything.

“Let old PDP people bring the next governor. If you like use gold to tar road, if your party members are unhappy you have failed.

“How can you again take the next governorship. You have done your own. Let him go. He has worked but he is not in touch with the people.

“How can there be peace with all these? No Justice no peace.”

On his part, Chief Tom Ikimi said, “We have to make whatever sacrifices we can make to retain PDP in government in Edo. We should be open minded towards settlement. Dan please after reconciling with Obaseki come and reconcile with me.

“What we have said is that there must be a marriage between both of you to choose the next governor for the party.

“We need a meeting between Dan and Obaseki and the National Chairman and myself.

“Two of you must agree on the template for picking the next governor. We will set the date for the meeting,” he concluded.