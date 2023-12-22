Thousands benefit as UBA Foundation extends generosity at Annual Food Bank

UBA Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, on Thursday December 21, hosted the 2023 edition of its annual Food Bank initiative as part of its line-up of activities to mark the festive season.

The UBA Foundation Food Bank serves as a charitable event dedicated to supporting the less privileged and individuals in need, around the bank’s community or operation.

This year, the bank, through the foundation, generously reached out to thousands of individuals in need, extending its community service commitment.

In Nigeria, the event took place at the UBA Foundation Garden and Roundabout located in Marina, Lagos. Concurrently, similar events were conducted across all countries where UBA operates.

Several UBA staff actively participated in the event, volunteering their time and resources. Many contributed food items and other essentials, amplifying the Foundation’s mission during this festive period to give back and touch lives.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UBA, Oliver Alawuba, who was on ground to personally share hope to people, emphasized the bank’s commitment to its communities through this initiative.

He said, “Here at UBA, giving back is embedded in our core values. Over the years, we’ve consistently shown our appreciation to the communities across Africa and in countries of our operation. This initiative underscores our dedication to making a meaningful impact and resonates with our core belief that our success is intertwined with the well-being of our communities.”

The Managing Director of UBA Foundation, Bola Atta, highlighted the Foundation’s focus on empowerment, education, environment and special projects.

She said, “The UBA Foundation has been doing this for the past five years now. We remain steadfast in fostering sustainable development within our host communities. As part of our corporate social responsibility, we’re set to provide sustenance to tens of thousands across Africa this festive season. Through our Food Bank initiative, we distribute essential items, including food and hygiene products, to those in need.”

The event witnessed a substantial turnout, with eager individuals forming long queues, awaiting the Foundation’s charitable offerings. Gratitude and smiles were abundant among recipients.

One of the beneficiaries, Iya Basit, shared her heartfelt appreciation, to the UBA Foundation, saying, “I am very happy and grateful. Earlier today, I didn’t know what I was going to eat, but I and my children have benefitted from this gifts. This gesture is truly remarkable. You’ve made a significant difference.”

UBA Foundation, the CSR arm of the UBA Group, is committed to the socio-economic betterment of the communities in which the bank operates, focusing on development in the areas of Education, the Environment, Economic Empowerment and other Special Projects.