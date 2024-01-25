Edo guber: Ize Iyamu, Idahosa, 6 others dare Oshiomhole, pick forms

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

More aspirants have defied the Adams Oshiomhole Committee by picking forms after it pegged the number of contestants likely to feature in the planned All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Edo state to six participants.

Those who swelled the number of contestants by picking forms on Wednesday included Chief Ize-Iyamu, who declared that Adams Oshiomhole is not God and cannot therefore dictate who runs for the Governorship seat.

While explaining his relationship and rumors of a rift with Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu said: “My relationship with him is cordial. He is my senior brother, and I respect age. We have worked together for many years. He is the leader of our party in the state and a distinguished senator.”

The political arrangement put in place by Senator Adams Oshiomhole Committee has run into serious problems of rejection as more support groups trooped into the APC National Headquarters to pick forms for their principles.

It was gathered that majority of those who paid the mandatory N50 million since Monday for the Nomination and Expression of interest forms had initially been screened out by the Oshiomhole committee.

The committee trimmed the number of aspirants to six and later brought it down to four. The successful aspirants included Ernest Umakhihe (Owan East LGA), Clem Agba (Etsako East LGA), Lucky Imasuen (Ovia North East LGA, Dennis Idahosa (Ovia South West LGA), David Imuse (Esan West LGA) and Monday Okpebholo (Esan Central LGA).

By Wednesday, those that obtained the nomination and expression of interest forms included; Prince Clem Agba, Monday Okpebholo, Hon. Lucky Imasuen, Hon. Anamero Dekeri, Pastor Osagie Andrew Izr-Iyamu, Gideon Ikhine, Col. David Onabure Imuse and Major. General Charles Airhiavbere (Rtd) apart ftpm the early birds.

Speaking to newsmen, members of the group loyal to Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, known as the Committee of Friends that picked his nomination forms said the actions of the Oshiomhole-backed committee has become null and void and cannot be obeyed because aspirants want an open congess.

According to Chief Momoh who was the spokesman: “Pastor Ize-Iyamu is not among the anointed persons. It is only God that anoints people. Let me make it clear to every Nigerian, what was done does not reflect in the constitution of the APC.

“The committee that was set up is not the organ of the APC, there was nothing done, it was an action of one man and who is a voter like me.

“No single voter has the right to anoint candidates. We are all members of APC and we stand on that, today Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu officially presented himself to the party as an aspirant, and an intending candidate of the party, and the process begins today.

“If you look at the calendar of APC, the issue of somebody being anointed does not hold water, and we want to let you know that he is going ahead with the race and whatever have been done can be considered as a sham and is not in line with the direction of the National Working Committee of the party.”

Another support group, the Imasuen Solidarity Movement (ISM) practically catapulted the aspirations of Lucky Imasuen to the forefront as they officially secured the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for his gubernatorial bid in Edo State under the All Progressives Congress (APC).