Aiyedatiwa sacks cabinet, appoints ex-NASS clerk as deputy gov

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, of Ondo State has dissolved the State Executive Council.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan,in Akure, the state capital.

The statement reads “All members of the Cabinet are to immediately hand over to the Permanent Secretaries or the most senior administrative officers in their respective offices.

“Also, all Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistants (SAs) are relieved of their duties, with immediate effect.

“All the affected officials are directed to hand over all government properties in their possession.

“The Governor thanks the affected officials for their services and contributions to the development of the State.”

Recall that Ayedatiwa, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State was sworn in as the governor of the state, saying he took the mantle of leadership with a heavy heart.

Ayedatiwa was sworn in as the seventh governor of the state at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olusegun Odusile, at an elaborate ceremony witnessed by hundreds of people.

In his acceptance speech, the new governor assured the people of the state that his administration would give priority to their welfare.

After his swearing-in, Aiyedatiwa met with the stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the 18 local government areas, where he urged them to embrace peace and unity ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

It was his first stakeholders’ meeting since his inauguration as governor.

Aiyedatiwa thanked the party leaders for their support and stressed the need for all contending forces within the party to come together to move the party and the state forward.

The governor said, “It is important for me to tell you that as leaders of our party, we must put behind us the events of the last few months and come together as one big family for the progress of the APC and the development of our dear state.”