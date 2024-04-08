Edo CJ swears in 38-year-old Omobayo as new Dep. Gov.

38-year-old Omobayo Marvellous Godwins has been sworn in as the new Deputy Governor of Edo State.

He was sworn in, on Monday, at the Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, by the Edo State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Daniel Iyobosa Okungbowa.

His swearing in followed the impeachment of Philip Shaibu by the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA).

Dignitaries at the swearing in include Governor Godwin Obaseki; Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku; Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq.; members of EDHA; Chief of Staff to Edo State Governor, Dr. Osaigbovo Iyoha;, Chairman Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi; Local Governments Chairmen; party leaders, Permanent Secretary from various Ministries, PDP leaders across the State, traditional leaders from Akoko-Edo, among others.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, said the choice of the new deputy governor will provide the needed impetus to rally round all interests and persuasions within the State to work more closely together in realising our vision for a viable, strong and prosperous State that will be the envy of all.

According to Obaseki, “At 38 years old, the new deputy governor is a symbol of our undying belief in the power of our youth to transform our dear State, bringing vigour and renewed energy to the drive to place young people at the centre of our politics and developmental agenda. He is a man for this season.”

The governor said, “It is with profound respect and humility that I address you this morning on this auspicious occasion of the swearing in of Omobayo Marvellous as our new deputy governor, who will be working with me in these last few months of my administration as we make progress on our promise to finish strong for the benefit of our dear people.

“We have run a very interesting and eventful tenure since we took office in 2016 and gained your trust to continue on our mandate for another term in 2020, and at no point in this journey did I envisage that I will be having to work with two deputy governors before the end of my eight-year run in office. But as the Bible says in Proverb 16: 9: ‘You may make your plans, but it is God that directs your actions.’

“The legislative arm of government, in the past few weeks, carried out their constitutional role, providing checks and balances in our democracy, and today, we have arrived at this difficult but inevitable juncture.”

He added, “As there cannot be a vacuum in government, we have by consensus selected Omobayo Marvellous to take over the baton as the new deputy governor of our dear State.

“A thorough-bred young professional, his choice will provide the needed impetus to rally round all interests and persuasions within the State to work more closely together in realising our vision for a viable, strong and prosperous State that will be the envy of all.”

In his remarks, His Royal Highness, the Imah of Somorika, Oba Sule Idaiye, thanked the Governor for this position, noting that the decision to appoint someone from Akoko Edo as Deputy Governor was historic.

“In the history of Edo State, you have broken the record again with the choice of a Deputy Governor from Akoko-Edo. We are all celebrating today. This is the biggest position ever for the area.

“You are a magician. As to how you arrived at the 38 years old Omobayo Marvellous Godwins is surprising. The Deputy Governor is a machine, loved by the people, pleasing to our people. We thank you for what you have done for our people. We thank you for this great thing you have done for our people.”

In his response, the new deputy governor thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve, pledging to work assiduously with the governor to finish well and strong.

Describing Obaseki as a youth-friendly governor, Omobayo said, “This appointment shows the governor seems to understand Akoko-Edo very well and the complexity there in. I thank the governor for today is a day of the Lord. If I am to draw the face of the Lord right now with a pen and drawing sheet, I will draw the face of Godwin Obaseki.

“I am not the best youth to come out from Edo State, this could only have been God. I understand my job description which is to actually complement the work of the governor. We have a consummate administrator like Governor Obaseki. I have studied his developmental plan over the years very sincerely. I have also looked at the master plan of this administration and will surely support him to finish well. I admire his style of administration and am sure to build on the existing structure in the plan as an engineer.”

Meanwhile, Shaibu has denounces impeachment, removal from office, says action is illegal

According to him ‘I thank you all for standing by me under these troubling circumstances. As the Deputy Governor of Edo State, it is with a heavy heart, yet a resolute spirit, that I stand before you to address the recent events that have unfolded within our dear state.

I denounce in the strongest terms the illegal impeachment by the Edo State House of Assembly over trumped-up charges. This is not just an attack on me as an individual, but on the very democratic principles that we hold dear. It is a dangerous descent into dictatorship and a threat to the foundation of our democracy.

Let me be clear – I believe that this impeachment was hatched because of my ambition to contest the Edo 2024 governorship elections under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). It is a sad reality that in our political landscape, ambition is met with resistance, and those in power seek to silence opposition through illegitimate means.

I have dedicated my life to serving the good people of Edo State with integrity and honesty. I have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of our citizens and to uphold the values of democracy and justice. And yet, in return, I am faced with baseless accusations and a blatant disregard for due process and the rule of law.

The allegations brought against me are nothing more than a smokescreen to conceal the true motive behind this impeachment. It is a flagrant abuse of power and a betrayal of the trust that the people of Edo State have placed in their elected officials.

We refuse to stand idly by while our democratic institutions are manipulated and exploited for personal gain. We will fight this injustice with every ounce of strength in my being, for the sake of the people of Edo State and for the future of our democracy.

I call upon all well-meaning citizens of Edo State, and indeed all Nigerians who believe in the principles of democracy and justice, to stand with me in this moment of crisis. We cannot allow tyranny and oppression to take root in our society. We must resist the forces that seek to undermine our freedoms and trample upon our rights.

To the members of the Edo State House of Assembly who have chosen to forsake their oath of office and participate in this charade, I say this – history will judge you harshly for your betrayal of the people who elected you to represent their interests. But know this, you do not have the power to silence the voice of justice and truth.

I call upon the judiciary and all relevant authorities to intervene and uphold the principles of justice and fairness. Let the truth prevail over lies and let the rule of law triumph over lawlessness. I am confident that the legal system will vindicate me and expose the sham that has been orchestrated against me.

I want to reaffirm my commitment to the people of Edo State and to the values that bind us together as a collective. I will not be deterred or intimidated by those who seek to subvert our democracy. I will continue to fight for the rights and freedoms of all Nigerians, and I will stand firm in my resolve to see justice done.

As we stand united in the face of tyranny and oppression. Together, we will overcome this dark chapter in our history and emerge stronger and more resolute in our pursuit of a free and just society.