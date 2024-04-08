London-Lagos driver: Sanwo gifts Pelumi Nubi Lagride vehicle, names her tourism ambassador

Ibrahim Quadri

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday officially received a sole driver who embarked on a 68 days journey from London to Lagos, Nigeria, Pelumi Nubi.

28-year-old Pelumi took off the Journey on January 31st and arrived on Sunday April 7 at Seme Border.

To show appreciation to her for showcasing her talent and putting Lagos and Nigeria on positive pedestal, Sanwo-Olu hosted her at Lagos House, Marina and named her tourism ambassador.

The Governor also gifted her a lagride vehicle and promised to offset the entire bills spent for the successful journey.

The vehicle used in the course of the journey would be stationed at J Randle as an artefact.

Sanwo-Olu said, “I really want to welcome you formally and officially to your home, Lagos, to say to you, you have signposted Lagos where it should be. We want to say how truly, we are proud of you.

“This is truly a true African spirit and Nigerian capability, adding “I want to say that the journey has just started.

“We want to be grateful to your parents for encouraging you. There are lots of possibilities when parents encourage their children.”

The Governor went further, “This is about girl child and power of possibility. All what you need to do is to activate it.

“On behalf of the government of Lagos State, I want to officially name you tourism ambassador, it comes with responsibility. We want to also pay the entire bills of the trip,” Sanwo-Olu assured.

While urging youths to emulate Pelumi, the Governor said, “You cannot allow drugs, defeat, low lines to form who you are. Once you have vision, take it up. You would have challenges but get up and forge ahead.”

Pelumi expressed appreciation to Mr Governor. “We just felt we should pay courtesy visit for the Governor’s kindness. I’m super grateful. It is amazing.”

She advised that people would have to leave their comfort zone and strive for what they believe in, saying “Don’t listen to anyone to discourage you.

“It was nice having a warm reception in Lagos. I broke down in tears yesterday when I arrived. I really had to choose Lagos because when Lagos beams, Nigeria shines.’

The Vice Chancellor University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola who also accompanied her to Lagos House, said her journey was an indication of inclusivity.

“We gathered the youth across the State to show the world what Pelumi has done. We wanted to celebrate her. There is no impossibility, that was the message for our youth.”

Pelumi’s father, Prof Timothy Nubi narrated how they were monitoring her from the beginning of the journey.

“I thank God for this feat. When the journey started, every night, she would send a Google map to indicate where she is. We thought getting closer to Nigeria, there would not be problems but she started having issues in Africa. When she got to Sierraleone, she had a tough time and even had an accident.

“I want to send our appreciation, through you to Mr President. I’m so grateful to the Federal Government. The effort was to frustrate it in Sierraleone but due to the intervention of Mr President.”