Edo 2024: APC in a fix as aspirants flood party with requests for special consideration.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be compelled to show complete neutrality on the forthcoming. Congress to choose the candidate of the party for the 2024 Edo governorship race.

Already, the party has received ten letters from different aspirants who have indicated interest and are asking for special consideration from the national leadership of the party in becoming the gubernatorial flag-bearer at the election

Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, a businessman and the latest aspirant to bombard the national headquarters of the APC with requests for special consideration, considers himself as the most favoured front runner in the race and he has urged the party to reward him for loyalty and for promoting the ideals of the APC since joining the party six years ago.

Dr. Blessing Agbomhere vehemently urged the party’s leadership to reward his loyalty with the party’s ticket.

In a letter he addressed to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Umar Ganduje, and copied to relevant stakeholders of the party, Dr. Agbomhere, who is currently the South-South Zonal Organizing Secretary, argued that since President Bola Tinubu loves to reward loyalty and dedication to the party, he deserves a chance to be endorsed to be the governorship candidate.

The letter titled “Application to be endorsed as the 2024 Edo State All Progressives Congress’ Governorship Candidate,” reads in full: “As I pray that this application meets you in health, wealth, and love for the progress of our dear Party, as I apply for endorsement as the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Edo State 2024 Governorship Election.

“I am Blessing Agbomhere, a committed, dedicated, passionate, and loyal member of the All Progressives Congress, from Polling Unit 6, Ward 1, Unone Village, Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo North in Edo State, and the current APC South-South Organizing Secretary.

“I have been in the practice of Journalism, Public Relations, edutainment, and developmental politics for the past 24 years, out of my 44 years of living for Nigeria. It’s a profession whose earnings and influence I have used to support many communities, individuals, my Party, and leaders in nation-building and governance for the common good of the Nigerian people.

“At the peak of my career as a media and security consultant and with my personal resources, I have supported young people and women with grants for skills acquisition, scholarships, and entrepreneurship.

“Among the many community services I have rendered are hospital visitations, providing food for the sick, and paying medical bills. I have conducted free medical outreaches in Edo North communities of Okpella, Auchi, Jattu, Aviele, Agenebode, and Fugar, and many other communities.

“I donated a 44-bed Hostel to Itseoghena Orphanage in Jattu Community in 2017 when I discovered that the facility accommodating the children was too small for their comfort. I donated a 16-seater Toyota Hiace Bus to the Avhianwu Traditional Council in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State to ensure that they function effectively in discharging their cultural obligations.

“I have bulldozed and graded the Ughiogwa Farm Road in Fugar to enable farmers and traders to have unhindered access to their means of livelihood. I have provided free writing materials to students in various communities of Edo. I have rendered community services in Surulere Lagos, Marina, and Cacemco Beach, Calabar, in Port Harcourt, Mpape, Angwadodo, and Kuchigoro in FCT, Isiuwa in Benin City, Ujiogba Community in Esanland, Ibviaru Community in Owan, Ugbogbo in Akoko Edo, Yenuzue Gene and Azikoro Villages in Bayelsa State, and Bama in Borno State.

“It gives me immeasurable joy to help the needy. I have also empowered many young women across Nigeria to live the good life because I am a good man with a golden heart. I like to see others happy as I believe my happiness is found in the happiness of others. I have helped many Edo people and non-Edo people to succeed in education, business, skills acquisition, politics, entrepreneurship, and public employment.

“As a youth, I have been useful to many people and communities in Edo State and outside Edo State. I have never held any government or public office, but from my personal pocket, I have made sacrifices to building communities and individuals because I strongly believe that the best investment anyone can make is empowering others to succeed and contributing to public good for the collective well-being of everyone in society. If I could do all I have done with my personal resources, when I am elected Governor of Edo State, there is no iota of doubt that I will apply Edo resources to the development of the State and her people.

“Notwithstanding the above, my contributions to the successes of the All Progressives Congress deserve commendation, appreciation, and reward. Therefore, I should be given the Governorship Ticket of the All Progressives Congress to fly the party’s flag in Edo State Governorship Election.

“It is common knowledge that despite all the antics and betrayal by some politicians in Edo State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the Presidential election in the state. Examining the three Senatorial Districts that make up Edo State, Bola Tinubu got 88,527 Votes in Edo North (Afenmai), 38,392 Votes in Edo South (Benin), and 17,558 Votes in Edo Central (Esan). The people of Edo North, under the leadership of Senator Adams Oshiomhole, aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda and voted for Senator Bola Tinubu to emerge as the President of Nigeria. Edo North gave the highest number of votes to Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win.

“As the South-South Organizing Secretary, I worked hard to ensure we won. Thank God, Bola Ahmed Tinubu rewards commitment and loyalty to the Party. By demonstrating loyalty to the Party and commitment to Bola Tinubu’s victory, I, Blessing Agbomhere from Edo North, and the Highest Ranking Party Officer in the race, deserve and merit the Governorship Ticket of the Party.

“Among other committed leaders and members of the Party, as the South-South Zonal Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, I worked committedly and dedicatedly, across all the Wards in the South-South, Edo, and Edo North in particular to ensure victory for all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Governor Bassey Otu.

“I have always worked for the All Progressives Congress from the days of Action Congress (AC) and Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) to win. I was amongst the Afenmai Community youth leaders, as Public Relations Officer of Omoto Youths Forum, who canvassed for votes for and defended Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s mandate in 2007. “In 2011, I was the Edo State Coordinator for ACN Presidential Candidate, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. In 2012, I worked assiduously for the re-election of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who deserved to be re-elected considering his commitment to rebuilding a new Edo State.

“Despite all my contributions, I have never been availed the opportunity to work for my state through government. I decided to seek an elected office that will put me in a good position to work for the people. In 2016, when I ran for the Edo Governorship Primary under the APC, Governor Obaseki and Philip Shuaibu were chosen over me.

“When they abandoned our Party, I stood with the Party. In 2017, I contested the House of Representatives Primary, another person was chosen. When he abandoned the Party, I stood with the Party. I have committed my expertise, resources and influence to supporting the APC in Edo and across the Nation. I have worked for the Party. The Party must reward loyalty and commitment by engaging me, a true party man who has worked for the Party, to fly the party’s flag in the coming Governorship Election.

“I want to work for the people of Edo and Nigeria. The Party has to give me the opportunity to work for my State. Everybody likes APC today because we won. As I have supported the Party and the leaders to succeed; this is the time for the Party and its leaders to give me the Governorship Ticket and support me to win. With President Tinubu’s good governance performance and Governor Obaseki and his deputy Shuaibu’s failure, the APC has become a darling of Edo people and this has put us in a better position to win back the State with me as the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2024 Edo Governorship Election.

“As a former National President of the Law Students’ Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN), the current Chairman of the LAWSAN Board, the South-South Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director General of Renewed Hope Ambassadors, I have built relationships, I have acquired knowledge and I have studied so many fields of human endeavours to know the need for development and the art of development. Acquired knowledge not deployed is a waste. I need an opportunity in an executive office to put my acquired knowledge to use to help my State, my Country and her people.

“As a chartered arbitrator armed with a Bachelors and Masters of Law, an associate member of the National Institute of Chartered Arbitrators, Director, Corporate, Intergovernmental and Strategic Commerce of the African Bar Association, a Certified Security Manager from the International Institute of Professional Security, IIPS, Nigeria, a Supernumerary Chief Superintendent of Police, Nigerian Police Force, a Regulatory Compliance Manager, a Corporate Intelligence Specialist, an author of many books and an Honorary Doctor of Public Policy from the American Heritage University of Southern California, United States of America, I have acquired the pedigree, necessary training, influence and affluence to take Edo State to a level of creativity and innovation that will rescue, sweep and reset the State to serve and benefit its citizens.

“I swear, as Executive Governor, Edo State will witness the rekindling of the massive growth and development sparked by the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s administration in a new dimension. My Chairman, I apply to be given the APC Governorship Ticket. Please, for the sake of the unborn generation of our dear State, engage and employ me to work for our dear State. Thank you in anticipation of your kind consideration,” the aspirant pleaded.