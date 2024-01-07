Alimosho tops list as Lagos records 6,442 emergencies in 4 years

IBRAHIM QUADRI

In four years, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, has responded to 6,442 incidents in line with its statutory responsibilities to respond, rescue, recover, and ensure disaster risk reduction in the State.

The incidents recorded were between 1st June 2019, and 31st December 2023.

The Head, Public Affairs Unit-LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor made the disclosure in release made available to the press, saying in Y2023 Lagos recorded a total of 1,461 incidents from 1st January to 31st December, 2023 with 138 of these incidents attended to in the month of December, Y2023.

A close.examination of incidents per Local Government Area revealed that, Alimosho LGA recorded the highest number of incidents with 25 incidents in December, 2023, while Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Ojo and Badagry recorded no incidents at all in the month under review.

The 138 incidents attended to in the month of December, 2023, effectively brought the total figues from 1st June 2019 to 31st December, 2023 to 6,442 incidents attended by the Agency during the Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu-led administration.

Out of the 138 incidents attended in December 2023, Truck/Tanker category was responsible for 58 incidents, comprising of 39 truck/tanker accidents, 12 break downs, two fallen tanker/trucks and 5 stuck Tanker incidents.

The Road Accident category recorded 29 vehicle crashes, the Medical category recorded eight assorted cases, while Fire Disaster category recorded 11 cases, comprising of seven Fire Outbreaks, one Tanker/Truck and 3 vehicular fires.

According to the Agency, eight incidents were recorded in the Medical Category, while Other Events category recorded a total of 19 incidents made up of two bridge repairs, one Assault, and various cases.

The Building Collapse category recorded nine cases, comprising of two Building Collapsed, five partial Collapses and two Collapsed Bridges, while the Oil Spillages/Leakages category recorded one incident.

There were no cases of Explosions, nor Marine incidents, Train or Air Crashes, recorded in the month of December, Y2023.

Data Analysis of incidents recorded per Local Government in the month under review reveals that the densely populated Alimosho LGA, with the largest landmass, recorded the highest number of incidents with 25 cases out of the 138 incidents recorded in December, Y2023.

Kosofe LG recorded 22 incidents, Ikeja 15, Mushin and Lagos Island recorded 11 incidents each, Apapa, Oshodi-Isolo and Eti-Osa LGAs recorded 10 incidents each, while Ikorodu and Lagos Mainland experienced five incidents each, just as Shomolu recorded four incidents.

Amuwo-Odofin recorded three incidents, while Surulere and Epe recorded two incidents each, with Agege, Ibeju-Lekki and Ifako-Ijaiye LGAs recording one incident each in December, Y2023.

Data further revealed that the Truck/Tanker category recorded the highest number with 58 incidents from 138 while the Oil Spillage/Leakages category record the least number with one incident.