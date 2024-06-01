Economic hardship: Sanwo-Olu extends workers’ schedules for three months

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has extended the Flexible Work Initiative for the state workers with an additional three months.

The directive takes effect from 3rd June and expected to last till 3rd September, 2024.

However, staff of Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Teaching Staff in Basic and Secondary Schools, Healthcare Workers, Clinical Staff, Allied Health Professionals in clinical facilities as well as First Responders in the State and Drivers are hereby exempted from the Work-from-home initiative due to the peculiarities of their work schedules.

This directive was contained in a circular dated May 31 and signed by the State Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro.

The circular is titled, ‘Extension of Flexible Work Initiative for Additional Three Month.’

Sanwo-Olu, had in February ordered servants from level 1 to 14 to only work from their various offices three days in a week.

The governor said this was one of the measures by his administration to ameliorate the economic hardship pervading the nation.

Food prices had soared and inflation had spiraled across the country since President Bola Tinubu ended the petrol subsidy regime and unified the exchange rates in 2023.

The governor said those on level 15 to 17 would report at their offices four times in a week.

Sanwo-Olu added that teachers in public schools in the state would continue to work five days in a week due to the nature of academic activities.

The Governor said his administration would provide additional transport support for teachers in public schools.

In the latest development, Agoro said, “Further to the Head of Service Circular Ref. No: CIR/HOS/’’24/Vol.1/021 dated 28th February, 2024 on RE: EXECUTIVE DIRECTIVE ON FURTHER MEASURES TO ASSUAGE THE EFFECTS OF THE REMOVAL OF FUEL SUBSIDY ON PUBLIC SERVANTS, wherein Public Servants on Grade Levels 01 14 were granted permission to work from home for 2 days in a week and Grade Levels 15 17 were granted a day permission to work from home in a week, it has been observed that the policy has recorded positive impact on work productivity at various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the State Government.

“To this end, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has magnanimously approved extension of the Flexible Work Initiative for additional Three (3) Months with effect from 3 June to 3“ September, 2024.

“Due to the peculiarities of their work schedules, Staff of Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Teaching Staff in Basic and Secondary Schools, Healthcare Workers, Clinical Staff, Allied Health Professionals in clinical facilities as well as First Responders in the State and Drivers are hereby exempted from the Work-from-home initiative on the grounds that there has been a Roster, Shift or Call Duty arrangement which would be continued.

“Consequently, Accounting Officers are enjoined to ensure that concerned Officers achieve their respective Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for effective implementation of Government’s Policies and Programmes in line with the THEMES+ Agenda of the present Administration.

“Accordingly, Accounting Officers are enjoined to note the contents of this Circular for compliance, and give it the deserved Service wide publicity.”

