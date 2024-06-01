Blossomflow Foundation takes Center Stage on World Menstrual Hygiene Day with landmark event at University of Lagos STEM Ladies

In commemoration of the World Menstrual Hygiene Day on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, Blossomflow Foundation, in collaboration with the University of Lagos Engineering Society (ULES), organized an impactful programme at the University of Lagos.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day is a crucial moment dedicated to raising awareness and advocating for menstrual health and hygiene.

This event was more than just a gathering; it was a powerful step towards eradicating period poverty and fostering a deeper understanding of menstrual health issues.

The programme began with a keynote address by Mrs. Joan Faluyi, a prominent advocate for menstrual hygiene and women’s health, who spoke about period poverty, a pervasive issue affecting millions of girls and women worldwide.

Mrs. Faluyi highlighted the dire consequences of inadequate access to sanitary products, including missed educational opportunities, health risks and social stigma.

The programme featured an enlightening panel discussion titled: “Beyond Cramps; Understanding PCOS, Endometriosis, and Other Menstrual Health Issues.

“The panel included a diverse group of experts: a medical doctor, Oluwatomisin Falana; a professional trained broadcast journalist, Elizabeth Daniel; founder of a women-focused NGO, Atilola Adeyinka; and informed students, Kamari and Adeolu Treasure Oluwafisayom.

This group engaged in a rich, educative conversation that shed light on complex menstrual health issues often shrouded in silence and misunderstanding.

The discussion delved into Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Endometriosis, conditions that affect millions of women globally but are frequently misunderstood or misdiagnosed.

The medical doctor on the panel provided a clinical perspective on these conditions, explaining their symptoms, potential health impacts, and available treatment options.

The broadcast journalist highlighted the role of media in raising awareness and breaking the stigma surrounding menstrual health issues, while students contributed personal experiences and insights, fostering a supportive and open dialogue that encouraged attendees to seek help and support.

A highlight of the programme was the distribution of sanitary products to over 100 girls, each receiving a two-month supply.

This initiative aimed to alleviate the immediate burden of period poverty and ensure that these young women can attend school and participate fully in their daily lives without interruption.

Additionally, several girls won amazing packages, including a year’s supply, six months’ supply, and three months’ supply of sanitary products. These prizes not only provided essential resources but also symbolized a commitment to supporting menstrual health on an ongoing basis.

As we celebrate the success of this programme, it is crucial to recognize that period poverty is a global issue requiring sustained and coordinated efforts.

Blossomflow Foundation’s collaboration with ULES at the University of Lagos serves as a model for what can be achieved when communities come together to support menstrual health.

However, to truly eradicate period poverty, we need the support and attention of the international community.

We, therefore, call on governments, international organizations, corporations, and individuals worldwide to join us in this vital cause.

This becomes necessary because World Menstrual Hygiene Day is a reminder of the work that still needs to be done.

For a better society