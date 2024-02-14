Economic hardship: 55-yr-old father of 6 commits suicide in Ibadan

From: Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan.

A 55 year old father of six simply identified as Abib a.k.a Bibson has committed suicide at Ashaka area of Ibadan ,in Ibadan South West Local Government Area of Oyo state.

It was gathered that the incident which occurred on Sunday night was discovered by neighbours who decided to break the door open on Monday morning.

Some of those who forced the door open, narrated to this reporter how the deceased body was found dangling on a rope tied to a ceiling fan in the living room.

A source said the remains of Abib was brought down the rope with the help of a traditionalist after a brief ritual.

A neighbour who gave his name as Akeem explained that the body was lowered after the case was reported at Mapo Police station , Ibadan.

A senior police officer attached to Mapo Police station , Ibadan who spoke with this reporter in confidence, confirmed the incident, after explaining how two police officers visited the scene while investigating the incident.

Many who knew the deceased well in the neighborhood described him as a peaceful and hardworking man.

According to one of the neighbours , the deceased who had a dry cleaning business had wound on his hand which was operated sometime ago.

The father of six was also said to have divorced his wife due to inability to resolve marital problems.

At the scene of the incident, scores of people were seen expressing sympathy , while others wondered what might have happened.

On what led to Abib’s resolve to take his life, one of the co-tenants who spoke on condition of anonymity narrated how the deceased had a struggle with family and life’s anxieties.

She said ” Abib, was a well known dry cleaner in this area . His wife had Long separated from him after six children . Life has not been easy with him as he struggled to make ends meet. Later , he had a sore on his finger , which affected his dry cleaning business .

” The finger was operated sometime ago, but the sore later spread. Intact , we learnt the doctors said he needed strong medication, to avoid amputation. He was really facing alot in life. It was shocking to learn he has taken his life.”

It was learnt the body of the deceased has been interred by members of his family at one of the public cemeteries in Ibadan.