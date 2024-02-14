Fear grips Okigwe residents over renewed attack on correctional centres

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo state people, particularly residents of Okigwe town are now in panic condition following the renewed attack on correctional centers in the state

It would be recalled that the correctional farm settlement in Okigwe was on Monday, February 12, 2024, attacked by unknown gunmen who killed some policemen, wounded some people, and destroyed facilities at the settlement

However, in a quick response to the deadly attack, the state Commissioner of police Mr Aboki Danjuma visited the scene of the attack for on the spot assessment

According to the state command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye in an official statement in Owerri yesterday, the commissioner of police has vowed to fish out the gunmen who carried out this dastardly act

The statement further said that the command has deployed a special squad to hunt down the attackers of the correctional farm settlement and killers of the police inspector

It further said, ” the commissioner Vows that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that the abducted correctional service officer is recused unhurt ,”

The statement added, ” the commissioner.of police has also equipped the tactical squad with the available resources to go all out in synergy with the Military other sister security agencies and hunt down criminals”

According to the statement, the Correctional Service Farm Settlements, is at Umualomoke, pointing out that the residence of Senator Patrick Ndubeze, were attacked in the early hours of Monday, which resulted in the release of seven inmates, and abduction of the officer in charge of the farm settlement, and the death of a Police Inspector respectively .

The command called

on the general public who may have any useful information that will assist the operatives in arresting the hoodlums responsible for the attacks to kindly report at the nearest Police Station or via 08034773600, CP Danjuma encourages the good people of Imo State to go about their lawful business without any form of fear as the Command is on top of the situation and have emplaced adequate security measures to forestall future occurrence.

The Commissioner of Police reaffirms the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that the State is adequately protected. He vowed that the hoodlums responsible for the attacks would be arrested and brought to book