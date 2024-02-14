Gov Fubara donates N20m to widow of late Air Force personnel

. Commiserates with Nigerian Airforce

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force and Officers of the 115 Special Operations Group, NAF Base, Port Harcourt over the demise of one of its personnel, Sergeant D.F. Ekemughan, who died in active service.

The governor, also presented a cheque of N20m to Sergeant Ekemughan’s widow, stating that the gesture was part of his avowed commitment to supporting and encouraging security agencies in the State.

The Governor who made the donation through the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, acknowledged that although no amount will be enough to equate human life, and assured the bereaved family that their loved one did not die in vain while in service to the nation and humanity.

The Governor admonished the widow, Mrs Bobra Ekemughan, to keep her faith in God and be dedicated to the upright training of her children to become worthy citizens of Nigeria.

“We are here to let you know that we share in this sad process with you. You have to be strong and accept the reality of life as a leader to your children now, because God expects you to take up that responsibility.

“Rivers State Government appreciates the services of your husband. Keeping your faith in God, respect to your husband and responsibility to training your children to become worthy citizens of Nigeria should guide your conduct,” he stressed.

Speaking the Commander, 115 Special Operations Group, NAF Base, Port Harcourt, Air Commodore, A. H Idris, revealed that the officer died from injuries sustained from secondary explosion while in active service within the Base in December, 2023.

Earlier, Governor Siminalayi Fubara 2hile declaring declaring open a 3-Day Skill Acquisition training for military veterans in the South-South Geo-political zone, confirmed the importance of skill to self sustenance and economic boost.

The program, organised by the Defence Headquarters, Veteran Affairs Division with the theme, ‘‘Empowering Military Veterans through Skills Acquisition for Capacity Building and Sustainability’, was focused on training veterans from the South-South States. The training will take place from February 12-14, 2024 in Port Harcourt.

The Governor said “The Rivers State Government is committed to support a legion that carries out ventures that are concrete, credible and tangible like this. When government sees projects, she naturally wants to support better. This is the avenue to practically teach you how to achieve self sustenance. I thank the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, for bringing a new angle of capacity building of veterans, because every military officer will someday retire,” he said.

The event had in attendance the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. C. G. Musa, represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Major General Jamal Abdussalam and the Director, Veteran Affairs, Army Headquarters, Major General D. I. Salu.

Skills on poultry, fish, snail farming, animal husbandry, financial literacy, record keeping amongst others will be imparted on the veterans.