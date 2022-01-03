  Ebonyi Guber 2023: Senator Ogba formally declared intention to contest governorship seat

Clement Nnachi /abakaliki

The Senator representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone in the National Assembly Senator Obinna Ogba, has formally declared his intention to contest the governorship seat of the State come 2023 general election.

Ogba made the declaration in his country home Amangwu Nkalagu in Ishielu Local Government Area while briefing newsmen.

Senator Ogba who doubles as the Chairman Senate Committee on Sports/Youth Development, said thathis governorship race will be in total engagement with the youths , artisan and Middle class.

The Federal Lawmaker said that his administration will be Welfarist in addition to building the capacity of the economy.

‘Our government if elected will be Welfarist and building the capacity of the economy, so that we can provide jobs for the youths,’ “Our government focal point shall be to provide the greatest good for the grestest number of people”

*It is on this premise that I named my Campaign slogan Ebonyi will be Happy Again*

The governorship aspirant said that if elected, will embark on full restoration of the glory of the State and make the people the cornerstone of the government.

“I have invited you here to join ne in the journey to take Ebonyi State to a New dimension by transforming our programnes into action”

Speaking against the backdrop of the Charter of Equity agreed by the Founding Fathers of the State, Ogba denied any such arrangement.

“I challenge any person to show ne the Charter and who the signatories were”