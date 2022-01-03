NPFL: United Trash Heartland FC 3-0 In Jos

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

A two time champions, Plateau United Football club of Jos has trashed Heartland FC of Owerri 3-0 in the match day four encounter of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Peace boys (Plateau United) which played host to visiting Heartland FC at Jos New International Stadia on Sunday intensified superiority against opponents to ensure three maximum points is eminent.

Akila Jesse open the scoreline in 17 minutes of first half before new signing Izuchukwu Chimezie got his name registered in the scoresheet 48 minutes of second half and Muhammad Zulkifilu put icing on the cake in 78 minutes to sealed victory for home side Plateau United.

Team Plateau United who started the 2021/2022 league season in a sham are now 6 points from the four matches played, having won two at home and lost two away.

Speaking to reporters shortly after 90 minutes of the encounter, Plateau United Chief coach, Hamza Abara acknowledged that all the team want is three points.

According to Abara, ” the team is gradually getting to understand each other but nevertheless we strongly believe that three points is very important. And as you all know football is all about the reputation of mistakes for you to adjust or for opponent to adjust and carry the day.

“As you can see we don’t need the beauty of the game for now. All what we are after is three maximum points and we have gotten it”, he stated.

However, the technical adviser of Heartland FC, Hassan Abdallah said his side lost concentration that is why they were defeated.

He said that they will return and do their home work ahead of next game.

“Plateau United played very well. I thought We are going to dominate the midfield but unfortunately our midfield collapsed in the second half because we removed one of our player that injured.”

Meanwhile, Plateau United are traveling far away from home to face Remo Stars in the match day five encounter of the 2021/2022 NPFL season.