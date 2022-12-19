Ebonyi Federal Lawmaker Hon Igariwey, commissions 20 Water Projects for constituents in Afikpo North, South LGAs

CLEMENT NNACHI ,Abakaliki

The Member representing Afikpo North and South Federal Constituency Ebonyi State in the House of Representative Hon Iduma Igariwey Enwo, has commissioned and handed over 20 Boreholes initiated by him to benefiting communities.

Consequently, the 20 units of modern water boreholes were handed over to various communities in Afikpo-North and South Local government Areas respectively.

Speaking while inaugurating the projects Hon Igariwey who is equally the Vice Chairman House Committee on Appropriation, said that the gesture was to provide potable water to his constituents.

According to him, “the sources of natural water have drained drastically because of the impact of climate change”

Hon Igariwey expressed dismay that the few surviving sources of natural water in the constituency, have been polluted by recent industrial and economic activities, thereby making the people vulnerable to waterborne diseases.

He opined, “the hilly topography of some communities has made it difficult for the people to have easy access to potable water”

“Drilling the boreholes became a necessity, when I noticed that the lives of my people were in danger, I could not wait any further”,

The Federal Lawmaker emphasized that each of the boreholes inaugurated were powered by solar energy which makes the water readily available to the people at all times without the constraint of power failure.

The Federal Lawmaker assured other communities that are yet to be captured in the water project to be patient stating that he had listed them in another phase of projects inauguration.

Hon Igariwey expressed his determination to tackle water challenges in his constituency, stating ” my desire is to make my constituency a reference point in the attainment of the Social the Development Goals (SDGs) Number Six”.

“the communities that have so far benefited from the water project include Unwana, Amukabi, Owutu-Edda, Amasiri, Mkpoghoro, Ozizza, Itim, Ohaisu, Ugwuegu community as well as Ekeukwu market”

In an interview, a youth Leader from Itim Autonomous Community Mr Charles Egwu Isu, commended Hon Igariwey for his timely intervention in providing portable water for the people.

Mr Egwu Isu recalled that the villagers have been subjected to stress and difficulties in a bid to source portable water.

“Since many Streams that the community normally source water have either dried up or got contaminated, we could only survive on sachet water which is quite costly to come by”

“Chief Igariwey boreholes have not only saved us those costs, the menace of water borne diseases have equally become a forgotten issue”

