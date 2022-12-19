Taraba director gives out daughter in marriage

EMMANUEL AWARI- Jalingo

The Director of Mass Mobilization at the Taraba State Ministry of Information and Re-Orientation, Mr. Andrew Liberty on Saturday gave out his daughter, Grace Liberty to Mr. Eli Hassan.

The wedding ceremony which took place at the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN Secretariat, Jalingo, the state capital was witnessed by top government officials, family, friends, and well-wishers.

Mr. Eli Hassan who quit his bachelorhood told our Correspondent that he was full of joy as his dream come true by getting married to his life partner, and appreciated everyone that joined them in the celebration.

The bride, Grace Liberty, who is the first daughter of Mr. Liberty Andrew also expressed joy and thanked God for witnessing the day, which she described as a special day in her life, while she reassured her loyalty and obedience to her husband, Mr. Eli Hassan, respect for her in-laws, as well as the entire family.

Many people who graced the occasion and spoke to our Correspondent, prayed to God to grant them the patience to tolerate each other and bless their union.

Some Management and Staff of the Taraba State Broadcasting Service (TSBS) Jalingo including the Permanent Secretary Press Affairs to Governor Darius Ishaku, Mr. Iliya Bekyu Akwe, and many veteran journalists from the home base and the Correspondents’ Chapel were also at the reception ceremony which took place at the the same venue.

Mr. Liberty Andrew is the immediate past Director of News and Current Affairs at the TSBS before he moved to the state Ministry of Information and Re-Orientation, headquarters.

Mr. Andrew thanked all those that attended and those that were unable to make it due to some other engagements but sent their goodwill messages and prayed for the couple for a fruitful married life.

Our reporter reports that different cultural songs for both the groom and the bride were played to the delight of all.

