Ebonyi commits to speedy completion of Chuba Okadigbo Airport Runway

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Ebonyi State Government has reiterated it’s commitment to the completion of the Runway of Dr Chuba Okadigbo Airport Runway.

The State Commissioner for Aviation and Transport Technology, Dr (Mrs) Ngozi Obichukwu, made the assertion in Abakaliki on Tuesday during an Interractive session with newsmen.

Dr Obichukwu said that the Contractor named Infrastructure Development Company (IDC), has deployed numerous equipments, installed Asphalt plant, ready for the rehabilitation of the airport runway.

The State Government recently approved N13.7 billion çontract for the rehabilitation of the run-way billed to take maximum completion period of eight months.

According to her, “the State Government has made serious efforts in ensuring speedy completion of the airport runway”

“the runway, if completed as desired by Governor Francis Nwifuru, will boast the economic viability/development of the state by a greater percentage”

“The installation of the Asphalt plant is on going, the Contractor has started casting the Asphalt plant base before installation of the components”

“I confirm some of the construction equipment on ground such as Excavator, Bulldozer, pay-loader, crane, water tanker, truck, Bituminous tank and paver machine”

The Commissioner further stated that more machines were still on the way such as vibration roller, milling machine, grader and others.

The Commissioner emphasized that the Surveyor team have almost concluded their work, on the Airport Runway assuring that the Contractor would deliver on quality project.