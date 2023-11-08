SEPLAT Energy hails Orodje of Okpe on investiture as Chancellor

Seplat Energy Plc extends its warmest congratulations to His Royal Majesty (Maj-Gen) Felix Mujakperuo (rtd.), Orhue I, CFR, mni, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, on the occasion of his investiture as the Chancellor of The Nigerian Army University, Biu (NAUB) in Borno State, Nigeria, and the conferment of a Doctor of Law honoris causa by the same university. This honor reflects his exceptional leadership, distinguished military service, and unwavering dedication to the nation.

Roger Brown, CEO of Sep Energy Plc, said “We wholeheartedly congratulate His Royal Majesty, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, on this remarkable achievement. His illustrious career, spanning military service and exceptional contributions to culture and the military legal field, make him the perfect candidate for the role of Chancellor. We are confident that under his guidance, The Nigerian Army University, Biu, will flourish and continue to contribute to our nation’s development.”

“The illustrious appointment of HRM Major General Felix Mujakperuo and the award of an honorary Doctor of Law Degree by the Nigerian Army University, Biu, stand as shining examples of what visionary leadership and relentless dedication can achieve. This momentous occasion is a testament to the impact of one individual’s unwavering commitment to a better tomorrow for all”, he added.

Seplat looks forward to the dawn of a new era, where Orodje’s influence will inspire generations to come. We believe in the power of leadership, and we stand firmly alongside those who aspire to lead with distinction and a vision for a brighter future, Roger said.

In an age where the global energy landscape is constantly evolving, Seplat Energy Plc has consistently risen to the challenge, embracing innovation and sustainability as cornerstones of our endeavors. Our commitment to the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals has driven us to become more than just an energy provider; we are a beacon of progress, focusing on positive change in the world around us.

As we enter this new chapter in our history, Seplat remains poised to continue our journey of growth and contribution to the betterment of our society. We are more than just a company; we are a driving force for change, a beacon of hope for sustainable progress, and a testament to what can be accomplished when dedication and vision converge.

Our commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen remains resolute, and our pledge to work hand in hand with our host communities and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals is unwavering.

The Nigerian Army University, Biu (NAUB) has made some strides since its establishment in 2018, with a focus on education, research, and diversity. The University Vice Chancellor announced the award of degrees to 417 graduates during the maiden convocation, including First Class degrees to 20 outstanding students.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, HRM Major General Felix Mujakperuo (rtd), Orhue 1, CFR, mni, said “I am truly honored to serve as the Chancellor of The Nigerian Army University, Biu, and to receive this Doctor of Law degree. I believe that the university’s location in Biu will stimulate development in the north-east region and the community. I encourage the graduands to become solution providers and entrepreneurs in their post-graduation endeavors, contributing to the nation’s growth and prosperity.”

Seplat joins the nation in celebrating this momentous occasion and looks forward to witnessing the positive impact that HRM Major General Felix Mujakperuo (rtd), Orhue 1, will make as the Chancellor of The Nigerian Army University, Biu.