Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Easter: Pray for Nigeria to overcome present challenges, NNPP Chieftain admonishes Christians

Worship
NNPP
1
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Chieftain of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Amb. Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has admonished Christians to use the period of Easter to pray for the country to overcome the current challenges.

Ajadi, who was the gubernatorial candidate of the NNPP in Ogun State in the 2023 general elections, made the call on Sunday.

In a message issued to felicitate with Christians over the Easter celebration, Ajadi called for peace, love and tolerance among Nigerians.

Ajadi, who acknowledged the fact that Nigeria as a country is faced with issues of insecurity and poverty, maintained that the problems do not only affect the economy and the progress of the nation but threaten its existence.

He called on the Christians to to pray for peace and security during the Easter celebration.

“I urge all Nigerians to pray for peace and security amidst seemingly intractable insecurity around Nigeria and an end to all kind of criminal activities in the land.

“We should also not forget the present economic hardship facing Nigeria and her citizens.

“Easter which is the season of remembrance of the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ marks the trial, sacrifice, victory and completion of the divine mandate of the author of the Christian faith.

“Our nation is faced with rampant insecurity from Insurgents, bandits’ attacks, kidnapping, herders/farmers clashes that are not only affecting the economy and the progress of the nation but threatening its existence. I call on all to pray for peace and security during the celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ”, Oguntoyinbo stated.

For a better society

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 1744 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Archbishop John Adebayo Alagbala Osa-Oni, Vineyard Christian…

Pastor Adebisi Rotimi Williams expounds on Easter’s…

Palm Sunday: Pope skips sermon, prays for Moscow attack…

St Patrick Catholic Church joins Palm Sunday celebration

1 of 114