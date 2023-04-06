Easter: Osun NSCDC deploys 1,575 to recreation, worship centres

The Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun State Command, Mr Sunday Agboola, on Thursday, disclosed that about 1, 575 personnel have been deployed to maintain security across the state.

Agboola, in a statement obtained in Osogbo, said the personnel have been deployed across major roads in the state, noting that “patrol teams and surveillance squads would also cover critical national assets, worship centres, recreation centres, market places, motor parks, shopping malls for adequate security of lives and property.”

The commandant, enjoined members of the public to be security conscious and report any strange movement in their environment to security agencies during the celebration and after.

Meanwhile, the command has paraded 17 suspects arrested in two different operations with the officials of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company in various locations in Osogbo, for electricity theft.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Kehinde Adeleke, said the suspects were arrested at Ogo-Oluwa and Alekuwodo Areas in Osogbo, following a tip-off about some residents’ involvement in energy theft.

The statement partly read, “The NSCDC State Commandant, Agboola while parading the suspects disclosed that the command is ready to curb activities of vandals, economic saboteurs in the state, saying that, such action amounts to attempted suicide and revenue diversion.

“He assured of readiness of his men and officers of the command to synergize with IBEDC in ridding the state of those who vandalise critical national infrastructure.”