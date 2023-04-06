Incoming FG must end ethnic division caused by election – Obasanjo

Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that the incoming administration must work to facilitate national moral rearmament and reconciliation, following the divisiveness occasioned by the just concluded general elections.

This he said had the potential to bring about healing and to assuage Nigerian youths who were angered by the shortcomings of the elections.

Obasanjo stated this while delivering his speech at a Conference in Abuja, organised by Nextier and the Ibadan School of Governance and Public Policy themed, “From Elections to Governance and Performance”.

He added that governance in Nigeria now required thinking outside the box, to rescue the nation, in terms of its plunging economy and huge national debt burden, adding that there must also be the political will and action, as well as administrative efforts, to reform the public service, and turn it into a capability-ready unit.

Obasanjo noted that in light of the challenges facing the country, he was now “too old to keep quiet”, stating that he would continue to voice concerns for the benefit of the nation.