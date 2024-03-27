Easter: FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays

The Federal Government has declared Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1, 2024 as public holidays to mark the 2024 Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on Wednesday on behalf of the Federal Government, urged Christians and all Nigerians in general to emulate the sacrifice and love displayed by Jesus Christ in dying for the redemption of man.

He said Easter, beyond religious significance, promotes values of love, forgiveness and compassion which are essential for social cohesion and harmony.

He called on Christians to imbibe these virtues as they are capable of impacting positively on the socio-economic development in Nigeria by fostering unity, reducing conflicts and encouraging cooperation among Nigerians.

The minster further urged Nigerians to show acts of charity and generosity to help alleviate the material conditions of the less privileged amongst them.

This, he said, is in tandem with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Tunji-Ojo, while wishing Christians at home and abroad a happy and blissful Easter celebration, called on Nigerians to join hands with the President Tinubu-led administration in its determination to bring sustainable development and usher in prosperity to all.