IPOB begs Igbos to return home for Easter, invest in S/East, assures security

.As Anambra NSCDC deploys 1,051 personnel to beef up security

By Phil Okose, Onitsha and Pamela eboh

Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Wednesday, begged Igbo outside to return for Easter and also invest at home for safety of their wealth in case of any catastrophe assuring them of security of their investment by the movement.

Making the plea through the movement’s image maker, Emma Powerful, IPOB stated that, “Our people should not yield to the State sponsored insecurity that tends to scare away investors. With the support of our people, IPOB can return the enviable peace that has eluded our region.

“As Easter season approaches, we want every Biafran who wishes to come home to come without hesitation. ESN Operatives are smarter and will protect Biafrans during the festive period. The security of the land is guaranteed, and we are warning all criminals to get off Biafraland because if ESN Operatives gets you, you are gone.

” We did it in December, and we will double efforts to that effect during this Easter period because there is no place like home. The Eastern Region is known to be the most peaceful and secure region in Nigeria prior to the Fulani Government under Mohammed Buhari in 2016.

“In desperation to blackmail IPOB, the Nigerian government recruited and sponsored criminals who tried to turn Alaigbo into a desolate land with violent crimes. Thanks to the resilience of most Igbo businessmen who have refused to relocate their businesses to other regions due to insecurity.

” IPOB volunteers and ESN Operatives with other good citizens of Biafra fought the well resourced State sponsored criminals head on. By the grace of Chukwu Okike Abiama, the battle for the soul of our land is won. We are again poised to grow.

“These satanic forces want to drive away investment from Biafra land and stop our people from come home and do their activities and stopping farmers from going to the farm. One of the biggest fights of ESN was to secure our forests, bushes, and farmlands for the farmers to return to the farm. The use of murderous jihadist herdsmen to chase away farmers in Biafra Land was an age-long war strategy to use food as a weapon against Biafrans.

“But Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB decoded them and destroyed their agenda. The second strategy by the Nigeria State was to use some state and non-State actors to make Alaigbo unsafe for investment. IPOB volunteers and ESN also have defeated them equally. Therefore, Biafrans can return home to invest in agriculture, industries, research, and development and get involved in the technological revolution.

“Irrespective of Nigeria’s harsh economic and political policies against Biafrans, the grace of God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama is with us. Biafrans don’t need Nigeria’s endorsement to rise and shine. We have invested so much outside that it’s time to bring all or part of the investment home to develop our land. Fortunately, many businessmen and women in the East are doing well and are not prone to political attack and demolition as a result of ethnic bigotry that is prevalent in the rest of Nigeria.

“In the 80s and 90s, the Eastern Region was an epicenter for industrialization and commerce. We encourage our people to reinvent those good old “wheels” because we have “timbers and calibers” that can make it happen. There are massive lands in the States of Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Rivers, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom among others to build industries, technology hubs, modern Market, research and development centers, Agro centers to engage our brilliant youths,” it stated

IPOB calls on the Eastern Governors to provide adequate infrastructure in all the states to aid home investments including Igbo leaders of thought, traditional rulers, town Union leaders, and market leaders to also provide a conducive environment for investment. Traditional Rulers and Town even as it urged leaders to make lands available to Igbo businessmen and women who are willing to invest in any venture that will create jobs and lubricate the economy of our region.

“Easter season approaches and every criminal must desist from abducting and tormenting our people, if ESN Operatives and IPOB volunteers see you, you are completely gone and nobody will see you again. IPOB and ESN Operatives power,” it warned.

However, In its effort to ensure water ttght security in Anambra State during this Easter celebration, the state Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Maku Olatunde, disclosed Wednesday thatt 1,051 officers and men have been deployed across various critical national assets and infrastructure in the State.

He made this disclosure while having a strategic meeting with the management team, Heads of Departments and Units, Area Commanders, Divisional Officers , Heads of formation and Tactical Teams Commanders to review the already existing security framework and to set in motion plans for water- tight security during the Easter celebration.

According to him, the personnel drawn from the Rapid Response Squad , Counter Terrorism Unit, Disaster Management Unit, Investigation and Intelligence Department, Female Strike Force, and Anti Vandalism Squad are expected to provide both overt and covert operations, round the clock surveillance, pin downs, and mobile visibility preventive patrol in all identified flashpoints and other strategic locations to neutralize and subdue any unforeseen circumstances during the festive season.

The State Commandant through an effective operational order for the operation directed all Area Commanders, DOs, Heads of Formation and Tactical Commanders to deploy personnel and operational assets to areas of security interest within their respective areas of responsibility to avoid mischief makers showing their ugly faces and causing any form of mayhem for law-abiding citizens.

In a release by the State NSCDS Public Relations Officer, PRO, Mr. Okadigbo Edwin, “Consequently, officers and men deployed for this assignment are under strict instructions of the State NSCDC helmsman to be professional and courteous to law -abiding citizens but firm to suppress all criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the season to perpetuate their unholy acts”.

Extending his felicitations to the residents and good people of the state, especially the Christian faithful, Maku called on members of the public to cooperate with NSCDC and other security agencies, as adequate security measures have been emplaced to guarantee a hitch-free celebration.

“Members of the public are advised to go about their lawful business without apprehension of fear or molestation, be security conscious, law abiding and when in distress take advantage of the command’s emergency numbers; 08066769442, 08036172748, 08037909304, 08063501618, 08060823971 or report to the nearest Civil Defence Office,” he advised