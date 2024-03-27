Lagos govt, Global firm discuss partnership in new growth areas

Sanwo-Olu receives Bruit Costaud management

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, had an audience with the management team and members of the Board of Bruit Costaud Advisory led by Managing Partner, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, a former Minister for Information, Arts and Culture.

The meeting with the Governor, held at the State House in Ikeja, was premised on forging strategic partnerships between the State Government and the global advisory firm in order to provide expertise to support government institutions in navigating the complexities of policy landscapes and regulatory bottlenecks across frontier markets.

The Advisory firm is an affiliate of the United States-based firm, Ballard Partners Group, and also National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Plateau State.

Mohammed, who described Lagos as “shining beacon of hope” in Africa, said the partnership with the State would foster impactful results and sustain successes recorded by the Sanwo-Olu administration.

The Managing Partner said the firm’s core areas of collaboration with the Lagos Government were in advocacy and projection of various socio-economic initiatives, leveraging the professional backgrounds and experience of its advisors to help public sector drive growth and deliver its mandate effectively.

The former Minister hailed Governor Sanwo-Olu for his commitment to development, stressing that the strides made by the administration was deserving of commendation.

Other collaboration areas, according to the firm’s Managing Partner, include geopolitical intelligence, stakeholders engagement and energy security.

“We are poised to work with Lagos State Government to deliver on its promises and vision of becoming Africa’s model mega city, as well as a global economic and financial hub that is safe, secure and functional,” Mohammed said.

Sanwo-Olu, in his response, said the State’s partnership with the firm would further enhance its visibility to international markets and investors.

The Governor welcomed the move, noting that his administration would continue to expand frontiers of cooperation with global organisations to promote socio-economic interests of Lagos.

He said: “For us as a Government, we are open to partnerships predicated on value creation for the public sector and our citizens. Lagos is still a fast growing economy and the potential for growth is not yet fully optimised. There is huge growth potential we can explore to create more opportunities. In the end, we must be able to identify the benefits that come with every partnership and collaboration.”