DUFIL Flags off 15th Edition of Indomie Heroes Awards

Dufil Prima Foods Limited, makers of Indomie instant noodles, the leading instant noodles brand in Nigeria, proudly announces the call for entries for its flagship CSR initiative, Indomie Heroes Awards. The initiative, which kicked off in 2008, seeks to identify and recognise the exceptional heroic acts exhibited by children aged 15 and below. Organized annually, the Indomie Heroes Awards have become a beacon of inspiration, celebrating the selflessness and bravery of young heroes across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

The 2023 edition of the Indomie Heroes Awards will showcase a collection of captivating and inspiring stories from different states across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria. These commendable acts of physical bravery, social bravery, and intellectual bravery have often gone unnoticed and uncelebrated until Indomie introduced this innovative programme.

In an official statement made at the Dufil Lagos office on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Mr. Temitope Ashiwaju, the Group Public Relations and Events Manager of Dufil Prima Foods, highlighted the significance of Indomie Heroes Awards. He stated, “True heroes are ordinary people who do extraordinary things. They don’t rehearse or plan for it, but they rise to the occasion by answering the call for bravery when needed.”

Ashiwaju continued, “This year marks the 15th edition of Indomie Heroes Awards, and we expect to receive entries about real-life heroes across Nigeria who have exhibited acts of heroism in one form or the other and need to be publicly recognized, appreciated, and celebrated for their selfless acts. Our main objective is to constantly bring unsung young heroes to the limelight through this novel initiative; those who are obscured but have the spirit of heroism in them. Their stories must be true and verifiable, they must be below the age of 15 when the incident occurred and must have occurred within the past six months.”

The Indomie Heroes Awards will honour winners in three distinct categories: physical bravery, social bravery, and intellectual bravery. Each deserving recipient will be awarded a scholarship worth millions of Naira, a life-changing opportunity that has transformed the lives of previous winners since the inception of the initiative in 2008.

The Indomie Heroes Awards 2023 call for entries invites the public to submit inspiring stories of young heroes who have demonstrated exceptional bravery. The deadline for submissions is August 15, 2023, and all entries will be subjected to a screening process and a final selection process of winners will be done by a team of credible judges.

Indomie, through the Heroes Awards, aims to inspire a new generation of heroes by shedding light on the remarkable deeds performed by children across Nigeria. Join us in celebrating these uncommon heroes who embody the spirit of bravery and ignite hope for a brighter future.

So far, a total of 51 heroes have been awarded since the commencement of the Indomie Heroes Awards, winning scholarships worth millions of Naira in the last 14 years. Many of these heroes have gone on to accomplish other feats in the academy, military, and entertainment, just to mention a few