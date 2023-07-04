Adebutu, PDP tenders 8,000 documents against APC, Abiodun

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji

The Ogun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its Governorship candidate, Hon. Ladi Adebutu on Tuesday stormed the Election Petition Tribunal with 8,000 documents as exhibits against the victory of Dapo Abiodun at the March 18 Governorship election.

Adebutu in the petition marked, EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023 is challenging victory of Abiodun based on alleged non-compliance to the Electoral Act and corrupt practices during the election.

Counsel to Adebutu, Goddy Uche (SAN) presented the documents in various “Ghana-must-go” bags before the Tribunal, sitting at the Magistrate court, Isabo, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

He prayed the Three-man panel to admit the documents as evidence against Abiodun.

Uche argued that, the presentation of the exhibits followed the instruction of the court in its pre-hearing report that both petitioners and respondents should present their documents for their cases.

Uche said, he had served the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abiodun and the All Progressives Congress (APC), the first, second and third respondents a 98-page schedule of documents, listing all the documents to be tendered before the court.

The documents, according to Uche included: INEC forms, BVAS reports, ECAs, voters’ registers and printed IREV results.

He also prayed the court to allow him to call his witnesses for the commencement of trial.

But, counsel to INEC, Peter Olatunbora objected to Uche’s prayers, arguing that the petitioners should have availed the respondents with the documents before presenting them before the court.

Counsel to Abiodun, Kehinde Ogunwunmiju (SAN) asked the court not to admit the documents as evidence, arguing that the petitioner did not follow the laid down procedure for presenting documents before the court.

He prayed the court to give the respondents three days to allow them inspect the documents before admitting them as evidence.

In his submission, counsel to APC, Kunle Kalejaye (SAN) accused the petitioner of attempting to railroad the court into admitting the documents as evidence.

“The application was served on us very late yesterday (Monday) and I’m just seeing it today. The petitioner should give us enough time to allow us go through the documents, instead of attempting to railroad the court into admitting them as evidence”, Kalejaye said.

The Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Hamidu Kunaza in his ruling gave the petitioners two days to allow the respondents to inspect the documents.

Kunaza adjourned the case till Thursday, July 6.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the ruling, Adebutu’s counsel said, “We came with all our documents, in fact we came with more than ten bags full of documents and yesterday we also filled a schedule of documents where we listed all the documents we are going to tender. It is about 98 pages, it will contain about 8,000 INEC forms, documents, BVAS reports, ECAs, voters’ registers and even the print out from the IREV.

“But, the respondents said they need time to go and look at them (documents). Well, in the interest of fair hearing, we agreed that they can go and look at them.

“As we have assured the Tribunal, we are very ready to proceed, in fact, if the Tribunal wanted even by tomorrow we will call our witnesses, but as it is, we will bring our documents tomorrow, we will witnesses.

“One funny thing is that the order of the Tribunal was even for the Respondents to also bring their own documents and show, but surprisingly, we are here today and they didn’t bring even one document,” he stated.