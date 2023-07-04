FCTA set for efficient, accountable, citizen-based governance -Adesola

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In order to uphold the highest standards of governance and serve the people with the highest level of integrity, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has signed off its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Performing the sign off ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Olusade Adesola stated that implementation of the SOPs expected for commencement next January was a testament FCTA’s willingness to adapt to change and modernization, and would remarkably transform the way FCTA functions.

Adesola stated that putting together the document was a reflection of FCTA commitment for tremendous improvement.

He said: “Ladies and gentlemen, today, as we gather here to sign off on these SOPs, we are embarking on a journey towards a more efficient, accountable, and citizen-centric government.

“These SOPs will provide a framework for our Departments to operate in a consistent manner, ensuring that our services are delivered promptly, uniformly, and with the utmost professionalism”.

According to him, SOP’s implementation would also “Reduce ambiguity, minimizing errors, and promoting a culture of continuous improvement” of service delivery in the FCT, thereby playing foundation for “a more streamlined and transparent functioning of our various Departments”.

As 15 Departments received signed copies of their SOPs, the Permanent Secretary noted that the documents were subject to periodic reviews, warning other Secretariats, Departments and Agencies to either comply and have theirs or miss out of their overheads from August.

Acting Director, FCTA Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu explained that FCTA SOPs journey started as a result of the Federal Government’s resolve to digitalize Civil Service for more effectiveness and efficiency in line with Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP25).

She further explained that implementation of the SOP was also a pre-requisite for deployment of Performance Management Systems (PMS).

Ahmadu, while corroborating Adesola, revealed that the journey of SOP began in May 2022, and was designed to “Provide a framework for consistency and professionalism across all departments, ensuring that our services are delivered promptly and uniformly.

“They signify our commitment to upholding the highest standards of governance and serving our citizens with integrity”, she assured.