DSS denies my brother food, access to medical report: Kanu’s brother, Prince Mene cries out

By Pamela Eboh Awka

 

Prince Kanu Meme, the younger brother of the leader of Indegenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has decried the ill treatment being meted out to his brother while in the custody of the Directorate of State Security, DSS.

 

Prince Kanu in a statement after his routine visit to IPOB leader said that Kanu is being denied foid and access to his medical report.

 

The statement read partly, “IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu is being denied food. The Nigeria’s secret police has also denied him his medical report after taking his blood for more than 21 times.

 

“I just visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the Department of State Security Services Abuja. During my interaction with him, he told me that he has been denied food since yesterday.

 

“As if that wasn’t enough, DSS had also denied him his medical report after taking his blood for more than 21 times. They have continuously disobeyed all the court pronouncement ordering the Nigerian government to make the medical report available to him.

 

Kanu is currently detained in the facility of the DSS on the order of Justice Binta Murtala Nyako-led Federal High Court in Abuja on charges of treasonable felony preferred against him by the federal government of Nigeria.

 

