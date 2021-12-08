Champion Newspapers Limited
An NGO   Donates Items  Worth Millions of Naira  to Orphanage homes  and widows in Imo for Yuletide

From Victor  Duruamaku  Owerri
A humanitarian, Non-governmental Organization,  StellaRita Awelle Foundation, Monday donated relief items  worth  millions of Naira to Jehovah Jireh Orphanage/Children Home, Amaiffeke  and Umuola in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo.
The  Founder of the organisation, Dr  Stellarita Asogwa  said that the gesture was borne out of the desire to show love to humanity and give helping hands to the needy this Yuletide season
The foundation also donated food items  and  vash to over 50 widows at Nkwerre in Nkwerre Local Government Area as part of its mission to cater for widows and the less privileged in the  society.
She  explained,”  we  are an organisation given to charity works; we seek to empower the less privileged, aged women and widows, and be an extension of God’s love to them”
 According  to her, ” we believe that out of these children, God can raise lawyers, leaders of our nation and successive businessmen and women in future”
The Founder, was  represented by the  Chaplain,  of the  organization, Mr Toluwalase Olubeno, commended the efforts of the management of the Orphanage Homes in the country for providing protection and care for the children.
 She described widows as “property of God” as well as “window to reach God our creator” pointing out that
love and hospitality is the character of God.”
 “Anyone that knows God, knows that showing love is a proof that God dwells in our lives,” the founder said.
However, the items donated by the foundation include several bags of Rice, salt, cartons  of  noodles cartons of  Milo beverages  and  cartons  of milk  and  cash
She said the foundation would continue to provide more needs of the orphanage homes and the widows to improve their welfare.
Mrs Cecelia Okeke, the Director of the Orphanage Home, commended the foundation for the gesture, and prayed for God’s blessings upon the foundation’s founder.
Okeke said the orphanage home caters for 40 children out of which 24 were pupils; 10 were secondary school students and four of them, undergraduates.
The director said some of the children were living with disabilities and impairment.
She appealed to spirited organisations and individuals to assist the orphanage with school fees of the pupils and students, diapers, cloths, shoes, drugs, food stuffs and walking aids.
Mrs Comfort Umelo, responding on behalf of the widows, also commended the foundation and prayed God to bless the foundation for remembering them.
