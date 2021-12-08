Osun rolls out measures to avert fire disasters, charges residents on safety during harmattan

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun state government has expressed concern over the spate of fire disasters in some states of the federation in recent times which had led to the loss of lives and properties.

To avert such ugly occurrences in Osun, the state government has put in place measures for the residents to be safety conscious during this dry season.

The General Manager, Osun State Emergency Management Agency,(OSEMA), Mr Amos Adejinle made this known while speaking with journalists on the state government efforts to ensure safety.

The OSEMA boss noted that the case of Osun has been quite minimally exceptional, a development which he attributed to the warnings being reeled out from time to time to the residents on what and what not to do during the harmattan season.

Adejinle said, “the tendency for fire outbreak at anytime in either homes or offices is very very high in this hot season.

“Carelessness, however, on the part of people is one of the causative factors for its incessant outbreak.

“While we, in Osun state, earnestly and sincerely sympatise with victims of various fire disasters in recent times in Nigeria, we also use this opportunity to enjoin people to be proactive to prevent what could ignite fire at anytime.

“Permit me to give thanks and praises to God that Osun has not witnessed any unpleasant development of fire outbreak that much in recent times. But that is not to say we should relax and take it for granted.

“We are lucky to have an administration that is people centered, a government that puts the safety and welfare of its citizens into strong consideration at all times.

“For instance, my office ,OSEMA,which is an agency of the state government of Osun under the supervision of the state deputy governor, Mr Benedict Alabi is not leaving any stone unturned in this regard as it carries out awareness and sensitisation campaigns from time to time even before the advent of the harmattan season on the need for residents to be safety conscious.”

He further stressed the need for the efforts of the Oyetola-led administration to be complimented by people in doing the needful from time to time to stop fire disasters and other ugly occurrences.

When asked what should residents do during this dry season, Mr Adejinle said that just like the issue of security, everybody should first and foremost see himself or herself as a firefighter or disaster manager.

He frowned at the idea of careless disposal of cigarette stubs anywhere at this time just as he advised the residents to desist from illegal connection of electrical cables/appliances at homes and offices.

Mr Adejinle further observed that on many occasions, fire disasters are caused primarily by electrical surges, hence the need to put off power supply from the main switch while not at home or office.

He also warned against improper storage of all inflammable products especially petrol at homes and offices including vehicles as he said life should not be mortgaged on the altar of carelessness.

On behalf of the government and good people of Osun, the OSEMA boss prayed God to grant everybody an accident free end of the year and new year in Osun and Nigeria as a whole.