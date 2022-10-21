Dr Utibe Essien set to bring Unlimited Exploits to the people of Ejigbo, Lagos State

As the country is gearing towards a new election, a lot of politicians are positioning themselves for various electoral position. This have seen a lot of them heading back to the grassroots that many of them have forgotten years ago.

The political space in the country today is getting highly competitive and the question on the lips of every Nigerian is; Who will be the Nigerian President come 2023. A lot of the political gladiators and juggernauts have started marshaling out their plans and laying bare their blueprints on how to secure votes.

Having this in view, the General Overseer of Dominion Believers Deliverance Mission Inc, Dr U.J Essien is set to organize a 5 day Powerpacked program to invite Nigerians to seek the face of God and to restore Nigeria lost glory.

The program which is theme “Unlimited Exploits” slated to commence on Wednesday 26th – Sunday 30th October 2022. , Wednesday – Friday, 8:30am & 5:30pm (Morning & Evening Session), Sunday 30th ( Anniversary Celebration & Ordination Service), 10am, at the Church auditorium, House Of Dominion, 54, Olusesi street, Ejigbo Lagos.

Great Ministers of God are well loaded as they will be coming with an unusual anointing for transformation and acceleration to bless participants. The likes of Bishop Dr Francis Ugochukwu, Apostle Divine Obasi, The Spiritual Father of the day is Bishop Dr J.O. Omowuwho (JP), Pst Dr (Mrs) F.I Ilaya (Mummy General) among others, while Dr Utibe J Essien remains the host.

The host, Dr U.J Essien reiterated that Its going to be moment Of total freedom, revealing problems and proffering instant solutions. It will also features Salvation, Deliverance, Healing, Prophetic Manifestation, Miracle, Signs and Wonders, etc. He also said that The End of Affliction has come in the lives of everyone that will attend.

Dr UJ Essien added that this program is a most attend for everyone who desires to do Exploits in all ramifications come 2023 and beyond.

Come and discover the power, and the secrets of unlimited Exploits. It’s better to be experienced than to be explained.

For a better society